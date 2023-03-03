10 K-drama releases to check out in March 2023: The Glory Part 2, Joseon Lawyer, Oasis and more
From Song Hye Kyo to Woo Do Hwan, here are all the K-drama stars we’re excited to watch this month.
Following a slow K-drama month in February where viewers found themselves tuning back into ‘Island’ and sought some rom-com fun with ‘Love to Hate You’, March 2023 is presenting some very promising options. Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ is returning for the part 2 and Woo Do Hwan is making his comeback after completing his military service. With more saeguks in place, it looks like an interesting mix of thriller, romance, drama and more awaiting fans. Here’s a list of all the K-dramas premiering soon.
Delivery Man
Premiere Date: March 1
Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Bang Min Ah, and Kim Min Seok
Plot: A taxi driver has the unique task of giving rides to only ghosts and listening to their wishes. While trying to grant these wishes, he comes across a girl who does not remember the life before her death.
Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Mystery
Where to watch: TVING
Divorce Attorney Shin
Premiere Date: March 4
Cast: Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye Jin, Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Moon Sung
Plot: A former music professor at a university one day learns of a shocking truth and ends up deciding to become a lawyer instead. On returning to South Korea from Germany, he specialises in divorces.
Genre: Legal, Drama
No. of Episodes: 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Oasis
Premiere Date: March 6
Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah, Choo Young Woo
Plot: Set against a sensitive backdrop of life in South Korea in the 1980s and 1990s, three friends face difficulties with grit while balancing their love, relationships, and dreams.
Genre: Drama, Romance
Where to watch: KBS2 TV
The Glory Part 2
Premiere Date: March 10
Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon
Plot: A revenge-driven woman who wants to get back at her school bullies becomes the homeroom teacher of one of their kids. The show will pick back up from Part 1 which saw a fervour response from the audiences.
Genre: Revenge, thriller
No. of Episodes: 8
Where to watch: Netflix
Pandora: Beneath the Paradise
Premiere Date: March 11
Cast: Lee Ji Ah, Lee Sang Yoon, Jang Hee Jin, Park Ki Woong
Plot: A woman has to rise to the position of the First Lady in order to protect her family. In the process, she forgets her original self until one day when the recollection shocks her.
Genre: Revenge, Drama
No. of Episodes: 16
Where to watch: tvN
The Romantic Guest House
Premiere Date: March 20
Cast: Shin Ye Eun, Ryeoun, Kang Hoon, Jung Gun Joo
Plot: In the hunt for a royal family member, the innkeeper comes across three scholars who join her on the quest. There unfold new relationship, love and more.
Genre: Historical, Mystery, Romance, Drama
Where to watch: SBS
The Real Deal Has Come!
Premiere Date: March 25
Cast: Ahn Jae Hyun, Baek Jin Hee, Kim Sa Kwon, Cha Joo Young
Plot: An OB-GYN meets a pregnant woman who is about to become a single mother. The two enter into a fake relationship with a contract and become parents to the child.
Genre: Drama, Romance
No. of Episodes: 50
Where to watch: KBS2 TV
Joseon Lawyer
Premiere Date: March 31
Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Bona, Cha Hakyeon
Plot: Set in the Joseon era, the story follows a boy who goes from being an unfaithful lawyer to one who finds the power in his profession becoming an ethical man. On the path to seeking revenge for the death of his parents, he comes across a Princess who is just and worries about the people of her country.
Genre: Saeguk/ Historical, Romance, Legal, Revenge
No. of Episodes: 16
Where to watch: MBC
Duty After School
Premiere Date: March 31
Cast: Shin Hyun Soo, Im Se Mi, Kim Ki Hae, Lee Soon Won
Plot: High school students end up fighting a war against aliens that have ascended from the sky. After being forced into conscription, the students have to seek extra points for their exams by fighting the war.
Genre: Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
Where to watch: TVING
Park Ha Kyung’s Journey
Premiere Date: Unknown
Cast: Lee Na Young
Plot: A high school teacher adds spice to her regular days by going on short trips on Saturdays where she tries different food items, and engages in conversation with various people.
Genre: Slice of life
Where to watch: Wavve
