10 K-drama releases to check out in March 2023: The Glory Part 2, Joseon Lawyer, Oasis and more

Following a slow K-drama month in February where viewers found themselves tuning back into ‘Island’ and sought some rom-com fun with ‘Love to Hate You’, March 2023 is presenting some very promising options. Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ is returning for the part 2 and Woo Do Hwan is making his comeback after completing his military service. With more saeguks in place, it looks like an interesting mix of thriller, romance, drama and more awaiting fans. Here’s a list of all the K-dramas premiering soon.

Delivery Man

Premiere Date: March 1

Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Bang Min Ah, and Kim Min Seok

Plot: A taxi driver has the unique task of giving rides to only ghosts and listening to their wishes. While trying to grant these wishes, he comes across a girl who does not remember the life before her death.

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Mystery

Where to watch: TVING

Divorce Attorney Shin

Premiere Date: March 4

Cast: Cho Seung Woo, Han Hye Jin, Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Moon Sung

Plot: A former music professor at a university one day learns of a shocking truth and ends up deciding to become a lawyer instead. On returning to South Korea from Germany, he specialises in divorces.

Genre: Legal, Drama

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: Netflix

Oasis

Premiere Date: March 6

Cast: Jang Dong Yoon, Seol In Ah, Choo Young Woo

Plot: Set against a sensitive backdrop of life in South Korea in the 1980s and 1990s, three friends face difficulties with grit while balancing their love, relationships, and dreams.

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to watch: KBS2 TV

The Glory Part 2

Premiere Date: March 10

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Hoon

Plot: A revenge-driven woman who wants to get back at her school bullies becomes the homeroom teacher of one of their kids. The show will pick back up from Part 1 which saw a fervour response from the audiences.

Genre: Revenge, thriller

No. of Episodes: 8

Where to watch: Netflix

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise

Premiere Date: March 11

Cast: Lee Ji Ah, Lee Sang Yoon, Jang Hee Jin, Park Ki Woong

Plot: A woman has to rise to the position of the First Lady in order to protect her family. In the process, she forgets her original self until one day when the recollection shocks her.

Advertisement

Genre: Revenge, Drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: tvN

The Romantic Guest House

Premiere Date: March 20

Cast: Shin Ye Eun, Ryeoun, Kang Hoon, Jung Gun Joo

Plot: In the hunt for a royal family member, the innkeeper comes across three scholars who join her on the quest. There unfold new relationship, love and more.

Genre: Historical, Mystery, Romance, Drama

Where to watch: SBS

The Real Deal Has Come!

Premiere Date: March 25

Cast: Ahn Jae Hyun, Baek Jin Hee, Kim Sa Kwon, Cha Joo Young

Plot: An OB-GYN meets a pregnant woman who is about to become a single mother. The two enter into a fake relationship with a contract and become parents to the child.

Genre: Drama, Romance

No. of Episodes: 50

Where to watch: KBS2 TV

Joseon Lawyer

Premiere Date: March 31

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Bona, Cha Hakyeon

Plot: Set in the Joseon era, the story follows a boy who goes from being an unfaithful lawyer to one who finds the power in his profession becoming an ethical man. On the path to seeking revenge for the death of his parents, he comes across a Princess who is just and worries about the people of her country.

Genre: Saeguk/ Historical, Romance, Legal, Revenge

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: MBC

Duty After School

Premiere Date: March 31

Cast: Shin Hyun Soo, Im Se Mi, Kim Ki Hae, Lee Soon Won

Plot: High school students end up fighting a war against aliens that have ascended from the sky. After being forced into conscription, the students have to seek extra points for their exams by fighting the war.

Genre: Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi

Where to watch: TVING

Park Ha Kyung’s Journey

Premiere Date: Unknown

Cast: Lee Na Young

Advertisement

Plot: A high school teacher adds spice to her regular days by going on short trips on Saturdays where she tries different food items, and engages in conversation with various people.

Genre: Slice of life

Where to watch: Wavve

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 7 New K-dramas releasing in February 2023: Our Blooming Youth, Island Part 2, Taxi Driver 2 and more