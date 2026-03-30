10 K-dramas releases in April 2026: From Yumi’s Cells 3 to Perfect Crown and Bloodhounds 2

From awaited comedies to royal romances, April 2026 has a bunch of interesting releases for the fans of Korean dramas. Check out the full list of shows coming your way below.

1. Bloodhounds 2

After foiling the loan sharks’ plans, Kim Geon Woo is more determined than ever to return to his boxing dreams, with Hong Woo Jin joining as his best mate and coach. Soon, he falls under the radar of Baek Jeong, who rules over an underground boxing league. Realizing the threat that Geon Woo’s presence poses to his illegal business, he aims to win against him as the two try to protect their integrity.

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain, Choi Si Won, Tae Won Seok, Lee Si Eon, Hwan Chan Sung, Choi Young Joon, Park Hoon, Dex, Park Seo Joon

Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain, Choi Si Won, Tae Won Seok, Lee Si Eon, Hwan Chan Sung, Choi Young Joon, Park Hoon, Dex, Park Seo Joon Director: Jason Kim

Jason Kim No. of Episodes: 7

7 Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama

Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: April 3, 2026

2. Perfect Crown

A conglomerate heiress who has everything and a prince who has the royal title but no power, decide to embark on a contract marriage path. Set in an alternate universe where monarchy is still prevalent in the world, Perfect Crown shows the story of a unique couple who each desire the most benefits from their relationship, only to have feelings involved.

Cast: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Su Bin, Lee Yeon

IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, Gong Seung Yeon, Yoo Su Bin, Lee Yeon Director: Park Joon Hwa, Bae Hee Young

Park Joon Hwa, Bae Hee Young No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Drama Where to Watch: MBC, Disney+, Wavve

MBC, Disney+, Wavve Release Date: April 10, 2026

3. Yumi’s Cells 3

Kim Yumi quits her job and ends up becoming a successful romance novelist as her Writer Cell overpowers her Love Cell and enjoys the fruits of her fame, until one day, when she comes across a man named Shin Sun Rok. An editor at Julie Publishing, his office persona is that of a strict, controlled man who ends up coming across a strange woman who breaks his peace.

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won, Choi Daniel, Cho Hye Jung, Mi Ram, Jeon Seok Ho, Park Se In

Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won, Choi Daniel, Cho Hye Jung, Mi Ram, Jeon Seok Ho, Park Se In Director: Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sang Yeob No. of Episodes: 8

8 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Life, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Life, Drama Where to Watch: HBO Max, TVING, Viki, tvN, iQIYI

HBO Max, TVING, Viki, tvN, iQIYI Release Date: April 13, 2026

4. Absolute Value of Romance

Yeo Eui Ju is a normal high schooler, or so everyone thinks, until they learn about how she writes BL romance novels about her teachers. As four new professors enter the scene, her life takes a turn for full-fledged romance that flips her writing and her real worlds.

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, Son Jeong Hyeok, Kim Dong Gyu

Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, Son Jeong Hyeok, Kim Dong Gyu Director: Lee Tae Gon

Lee Tae Gon No. of Episodes: 14

14 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Youth, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Youth, Drama Where to Watch: Coupang Play

Coupang Play Release Date: April 17, 2026

5. We Are All Trying Here

An aspiring director and a film producer are struggling to make sense of their careers, while the world around them moves too fast, with success lining up for all their peers. As the feelings of jealousy and envy bubble inside them, the show captures how, despite things not going their way, they try their best to find internal peace.

Cast: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se, Kang Mal Geum, Park Hae Joon, Bae Jong Ok

Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se, Kang Mal Geum, Park Hae Joon, Bae Jong Ok Director: Cha Young Hoon

Cha Young Hoon No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Psychological, Life, Drama

Psychological, Life, Drama Where to Watch: JTBC, Netflix

JTBC, Netflix Release Date: April 18, 2026

6. The Scarecrow

Detective Kang Tae Ju gets demoted to his hometown, where he begins digging into the Gangseong serial murder case, hoping to restore his glory, only to lock horns with a former classmate. Cha Si Young is a tough prosecutor who does not let Tae Ju have his way, bringing about a crucial change in his ways.

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Ji Hye, Song Geon Hee, Lee Suk Hyeong, Jung Moon Sung, Baek Hyun Jin, Yoo Seung Mok

Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Ji Hye, Song Geon Hee, Lee Suk Hyeong, Jung Moon Sung, Baek Hyun Jin, Yoo Seung Mok Director: Park Joon Woo

Park Joon Woo No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Life

Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Life Where to Watch: ENA, Genie TV, TVING

ENA, Genie TV, TVING Release Date: April 20, 2026

7. Sold Out on You

Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin lead two very different lives, as he is a CEO and lead researcher of a natural cosmetics ingredient company, and has miraculous ingredients, and comes across a woman, who is a home shopping legend with sold-out success. Learning of her insomnia, they begin healing each other’s wounds and understanding life.

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum, Go Doo Shim, Jo Woo Ri, Yoon Jae Chan

Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin, Kim Bum, Go Doo Shim, Jo Woo Ri, Yoon Jae Chan Director: An Jong Yeon

An Jong Yeon No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Where to Watch: SBS, Netflix

SBS, Netflix Release Date: April 22, 2026

8. If Wishes Could Kill

Based at the Seorin High School, where 5 students discover an app called Girigo, which fulfils people’s wishes but end up connecting it to the passing of a classmate. As they learn of new hints about the sudden demises around them and the various rules of this game, they must control their desires and overcome suspicions.

Cast: Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Hyo Je, Jeon So Nee, Roh Jae Won, Kim Si A

Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Hyo Je, Jeon So Nee, Roh Jae Won, Kim Si A Director: Park Youn Seo

Park Youn Seo No. of Episodes: 8

8 Genre: Horror, Youth, Drama, Supernatural

Horror, Youth, Drama, Supernatural Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: April 24, 2026

9. Filing For Love

Joo In Ha, the youngest female executive in the company, is also the head of their audit team, replacing Noh Ki Joon, who used to be the original ace. As he gets demoted to handle menial tasks and dig into people’s relationships, he learns of his manager’s relationships from an anonymous tip and seeks revenge, only to be extremely drawn to her, ensuing a secret office romance.

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Gong Myung, Kim Jae Wook, Hong Hwa Yeon, Son Ji Yoon, Jeon Gook Hwan, Kang Sang Jun, Lee Kwang Hee, Oh Dae Hwan

Shin Hye Sun, Gong Myung, Kim Jae Wook, Hong Hwa Yeon, Son Ji Yoon, Jeon Gook Hwan, Kang Sang Jun, Lee Kwang Hee, Oh Dae Hwan Director: Kang Min Gu, Lee Soo Hyun

Kang Min Gu, Lee Soo Hyun No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Melodrama

Comedy, Romance, Melodrama Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

tvN, TVING Release Date: April 25, 2026

10. Gold Land

The very first domestic casino in the country, Gold Land, becomes the center of a woman’s obsession with gold. Kim Hee Joo is a security screening agent at an international airport, receives gold from a smuggling organization thanks to her pilot boyfriend, and ends up entangled in a massive scheme involving loan shark employee Jang Uk, detective Kim Jin Man, and executive Park Ho Cheo, ensuing chaos at the hands of her greed.

Cast: Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Kwang Soo

Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Kwang Soo Director: Kim Sung Hoon

Kim Sung Hoon No. of Episodes: 10

10 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Romance, Crime

Thriller, Mystery, Romance, Crime Where to Watch: Disney+, Hulu

Disney+, Hulu Release Date: April 29, 2026

ALSO READ: 10 K-dramas releasing in March 2026: From Jisoo-Seo In Guk’s Boyfriend on Demand to Yoo Yeon Seok’s Phantom Lawyer