10 K-dramas releasing in March 2026: From Jisoo-Seo In Guk’s Boyfriend on Demand to Yoo Yeon Seok’s Phantom Lawyer

With some very-awaited titles dropping in March, the month has readied itself to be a banger one for K-drama fans. Check out the full list of Korean shows releasing soon.

1. Siren’s Kiss

A high-profile auctioneer gets entangled in a major crime investigation in which an elite detective looks for clues to find the cause behind the deaths of her former lovers. She makes him doubt whether it was all a well-planned happening or a mere conspiracy in which she has been whisked away, ensuing a big chase.



Cast: Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, Kim Jung Hyun, Han Joon Woo, Ha Seok Jin, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Dong Jun

Director: Kim Chul Gyu

Kim Chul Gyu No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Romance, Melodrama

Thriller, Mystery, Romance, Melodrama Where to Watch: tvN, Prime Video, TVING

tvN, Prime Video, TVING Release Date: March 2, 2026

2. Still Shining

A romance spread across a decade, bringing together a subway train driver and a former hotelier turned lodging manager. She used to be his first love at 19; now, many years after parting ways, they cross paths again and heal each other.

Cast: Park Jin Young, Kim Min Ju, Shin Jae Ha, Park Se Hyun, Sung Yoo Bin, Kang Shin Il

Director: Kim Yoon Jin

Kim Yoon Jin No. of Episodes: 10

10 Genre: Romance, Youth, Melodrama

Romance, Youth, Melodrama Where to Watch: JTBC, Netflix

JTBC, Netflix Release Date: March 6, 2026

3. Boyfriend on Demand

Seo Mi Rae is a webtoon producer who struggles with maintaining a dating life and seeks the help of a virtual reality simulation application to help her meet multiple imaginary and seemingly perfect boyfriends on a subscription basis. Her burnt-out phase comes to the notice of a fellow colleague who ends up crossing paths with her on multiple occasions, and they develop feelings.

Cast: Jisoo, Seo In Guk, Gong Min Jung, Kim Ah Young, Park Hae Rin, Ha Young, Han Ga Eul, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Hyun Wook, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Sang Yi, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Young Dae, Jay Park, Yoo In Na

Director: Kim Jung Shik

Kim Jung Shik No. of Episodes: 10

10 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

Comedy, Romance, Fantasy Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 6, 2026

4. Phantom Lawyer

Shin Yi Rang moves bases to a place originally occupied by a shaman and begins seeing ghost clients. He crosses paths with an elite lawyer named Han Na Hyeon, who is famous for not losing cases until she loses one, and then joins hands with someone who says he sees ghosts to bring justice to their special clients.

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, Kim Kyung Nam, Yeon Ji Hyung

Director: Shin Jong Hun

Shin Jong Hun No. of Episodes: 16

16 Genre: Mystery, Law, Life, Supernatural, Legal, Fantasy

Mystery, Law, Life, Supernatural, Legal, Fantasy Where to Watch: SBS, Netflix, Viki

SBS, Netflix, Viki Release Date: March 13, 2026

5. Mad Concrete Dreams

Ki Su Jong acquires a building with every possible means of a loan. What follows is a massive debt and legal consequences, which leave him in a heavily compromised position as he ends up involved in a crime scheme to save himself.

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, Jung Soo Jung, Shim Eun Kyung

Director: Im Pil Sung

Im Pil Sung No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Thriller, Comedy, Crime, Drama

Thriller, Comedy, Crime, Drama Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

tvN, TVING Release Date: March 14, 2026

6. Doctor Shin

Shin Ju Shin, a neurosurgeon at Nua Hospital, is all set to marry famed actress Momo; however, a sudden accident causes her to become brain-dead, and thus ensues an illegal brain transfer by the doctor in order to save his partner as a result of his obsessive love.

Cast: Baek Seo Ra, Ahn Woo Yeon, Joo Se Bin, Cheon Young Min, Song Ji In, Jeon No Min, Ji Young San

Director: Lee Seung Hun

Lee Seung Hun No. of Episodes: 16

16 Genre: Thriller, Romance, Medical, Fantasy

Thriller, Romance, Medical, Fantasy Where to Watch: TV Chosun

TV Chosun Release Date: March 14, 2026

7. Climax

A prosector lands in a fix when, while attempting to take down the Seoul mayor with the help of a conglomerate heir and his mole, he discovers that his own wife is hiding secrets that may hinder his plans. Thus begins a legal shakedown unlike one he has ever seen before.

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, Oh Jung Se, Cha Joo Young

Director: Lee Ji Won

Lee Ji Won No. of Episodes: 10

10 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Melodrama, Political

Thriller, Mystery, Melodrama, Political Where to Watch: Disney+, ENA

Disney+, ENA Release Date: March 16, 2026

8. Ready or Not: Texas (Season 1)

Following popular Korean actor Lee Seo Jin’s plans to take on his dream retirement destination, he sets out with Na PD to explore the American culture through Dallas, Texas, and the two come across unexpected situations that add to the fun.

Cast: Lee Seo Jin, Na Yeong Seok (Na PD)

Director: Na Yeong Seok

Na Yeong Seok No. of Episodes: 10

10 Genre: Reality TV, Travel, Lifestyle

Reality TV, Travel, Lifestyle Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 24, 2026

9. Cabbage Your Life

Set in Yeonriri, the story follows Seong Tae Hun and his family, who move there after living in Seoul, and try to come to terms with the rural way of living their lives. Their chaotic journeys of self-discovery, romance, and companionship form the crux of the show.

Cast: Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Jin Woo, Lee Seo Hwan, Nam Gwon Ah, Cho Gyi Ri

Director: Hwang Hye Ji

Hwang Hye Ji No. of Episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family, Sitcom

Comedy, Drama, Family, Sitcom Where to Watch: KBS

KBS Release Date: March 26, 2026

10. Our Happy Days

A clumsy woman and a flawless man cross paths, resulting in chaos that only brings them together. It spans across generations and showcases multiple stories of people of various ages and walks of life.

Cast: Yoon Jong Hoon, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Shin Jung Yoon, Yoon Da Young

Director: Lee Jae Sang

Lee Jae Sang Genre: Romance, Slice-of-life

Romance, Slice-of-life Where to Watch: KBS1

KBS1 Release Date: March 30, 2026

