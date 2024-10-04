10 K-dramas to watch with your long-distance best friends: Soundtrack No.1, Our Beloved Summer, and more

Ever felt like you're missing your best friend, who's miles away? Nothing beats catching up with them over a good old K-drama binge. K-dramas offer a unique blend of humor, romance, and heartwarming stories that can bridge the distance between you and your BFF. Whether you're laughing together at the quirky characters or crying over the emotional plot twists, sharing a K-drama experience can strengthen your bond and create lasting memories.

In this article, we've curated a list of 10 K-dramas that are perfect for watching with your long-distance best friends. From classic favorites to hidden gems, these shows offer something for everyone. So grab your snacks, get cozy, and prepare to embark on a K-drama adventure with your BFF!

1. Fight for My Way

Two childhood friends, Ko Dong-man and Choi Ae-ra, grew up together. They support each other's dreams and face life's challenges as friends. Their playful friendship turns into something more. Watching them deal with their problems makes this show relatable and heartwarming.

2. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Bok-joo is a strong weightlifter and Joon-hyung is a fast swimmer. They go to the same sports university. They are good friends and cheer each other on during competitions.

Bok-joo helps Joon-hyung when he is scared and Joon-hyung helps Bok-joo when she is tired. They become more than friends and start to like each other. This funny and inspiring story is about friendship and love. It is a great watch for everyone.

3. Reply 1997

This show is about a group of friends who grew up together in the 1990s. They have lots of fun and adventures. The main couple is very interesting. They argue a lot but also help each other. They start to have feelings for each other and their relationship gets stronger. This show is a great way to remember the good old days and enjoy the friendship between the characters.

4. Our Beloved Summer

Choi Woong and Kook Yeon-soo were a couple in high school. They made a documentary together but then stopped talking. Years later, the documentary becomes famous and they have to work together again.

They start to remember how they felt about each other and their feelings come back. This story is about love, friendship, and finding your way back to someone special. It is a great movie to watch with friends.

5. More Than Friends

Lee Soo and Kyung Woo-yeon have been friends for a very long time. They like each other but are afraid to tell each other. There are lots of problems and new people come into their lives, but they realize how much they care about each other. This show is about love, friendship, and the challenges of relationships

6. Romance is a Bonus Book

Dan-i is a mother who is no longer married. She starts working at a publishing house and meets her childhood friend Eun-ho. They become very close friends and then start to like each other. This story is about love and friendship. It shows that it is never too late to find love again.

7. Something in the Rain

Yoon Jin-ah is sad because her boyfriend broke up with her. She starts spending more time with her best friend's younger brother. They become very good friends and then start to like each other.

People don't think it is good for them to be together because he is younger than her. But they don't care and their love grows stronger. This show is about friendship turning into love and overcoming challenges.

8. Love Next Door

Bae Seuk-ryo goes back to Korea after having a bad time. She moves next to her friend from when she was young, Choi Seung-hyo. They are very different people, but they have a lot of fun together.

Their friendship starts to change and they realize they have feelings for each other. This story is about friendship turning into love and having a good time. It is a great story for people who like funny and sweet stories.

9. Happiness

In a world facing a pandemic, two friends find solace in each other while confronting external threats. Their friendship transforms into love as they navigate fears together, making it a thrilling yet emotional watch that resonates with anyone experiencing distance.

10. Soundtrack #1

This touching drama focuses on lifelong friends Han Seon Woo and Lee Eun Soo who realize their feelings for each other after living together during a music project. Their journey is filled with laughter and vulnerability, showcasing how deep understanding can lead to love—a beautiful watch for best friends separated by distance.

