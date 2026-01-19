10 K-dramas turning 10 in 2026: From Song Joong K–Song Hye Kyo’s Descendants of the Sun to Gong Yoo-Kim Go Eun’s Goblin

We’re hopping on the 2016 trend with a list of some of the most beloved K-dramas that are turning 10 years old during this trip around the sun.

1. Descendants of the Sun

A surgeon and a special forces officer cross paths and feel instant attraction, starting to date casually. However, as the captain in the South Korean Army, his duty calls, and he begins running away from her, unable to reveal anything to his girlfriend owing to the secrecy rules, leading to their eventual breakup. Months later, they reunite and are reassigned to the same war-torn area as a soldier and a medical volunteer. Whether they will be able to overcome their differences and get back together as enemies strike forms the central plot of the show.



Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won Director: Baek Sang Hoon, Lee Eung Bok

Baek Sang Hoon, Lee Eung Bok No. of Episodes: 16 + 3 (special)

16 + 3 (special) Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance, Melodrama

Action, Comedy, Romance, Melodrama Release Date: February 24, 2016

February 24, 2016 Where to watch: KBS, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, WeTV, iQIYI, Hulu, Roku

2. The Legend of the Blue Sea

Shim Chung is a mermaid from the Joseon era who is desperate to find the one she loves. Once known as a nobleman’s son, Kim Ryung, his doppleganger now lives in modern-day Seoul as Heo Joon Jae, a skilled con-artist who uses his good looks and speaking skills to hoodwink people out of money with the help of his master and a computer hacking genius. After crossing paths, she begins to live in his home and learn about human ways. During their time together, they develop feelings for each other, but with the clock ticking on her time on land, they must make a choice.

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Min Ho, Lee Hee Jun, Shin Hye Sun, Shin Won Ho, Lee Ji Hoon

Director: Jin Hyeok

No. of Episodes: 20 + 1 special

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Comedy

Release Date: November 16, 2016

Where to watch: SBS, Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Viki, iQIYI, Hulu, SBS VOD

3: Goblin/ Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

Kim Sin, a respected military general from the Goryeo Dynasty, lives in the modern day Seoul as a troubled Goblin. Hiding his identity from humans, 900 years have passed since his death, and he must live as an immortal in search of his bride. Only she can end his suffering by pulling out a sword that has pierced his heart and holds him accountable to this day. Ji Eun Tak, a high school student, is the one he’s looking for, unaware of her importance in his life. While living with a Grim Reaper, the two form a close bond and chase fate to convince the bride to do the task meant for her.

Cast: Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, Yook Sung Jae

Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na, Yook Sung Jae Director: Lee Eung Bok

Lee Eung Bok No. of Episodes: 16 + 3 special

16 + 3 special Genre: Comedy, Romance, Fantasy, Melodrama

Comedy, Romance, Fantasy, Melodrama Release Date: December 2, 2016

December 2, 2016 Where to watch: tvN, Apple TV, Netflix, Viki, Prime Video

4: Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Based on the Chinese novel Bu Bu Jing Xin by Tong Hua, a modern-day woman, Go Ha Jin, gets transported back in time to the Goryeo dynasty in the body of a woman named Hae Soo. There, she comes across the many princes of the Wang family, where she falls in love with the 8th Prince Wang Wook, but catches the eye of the 4th Prince Wang So. Unwillingly, she gets dragged into palace politics as the prized throne remains up for grabs.

Cast: Lee Jooni, Lee Ji Eun, Kang Ha Neul

Lee Jooni, Lee Ji Eun, Kang Ha Neul Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Kim Kyu Tae No. of Episodes: 20 + 2 specials

20 + 2 specials Genre: Historical, Romance, Fantasy, Melodrama

Historical, Romance, Fantasy, Melodrama Release Date: August 29, 2016

August 29, 2016 Where to watch: SBS, Apple TV, SBS VOD, Wavve, Viki

5. Signal

Park Hae Yeong, a criminal profiler who distrusts the police, decides to take matters into his own hands by joining the force. He discovers a walkie-talkie that lets him talk to a missing detective from the past, and the two form a task force alongside the leader of the cold case team to sort through cases.

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong

Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong Director: Kim Won Seok

Kim Won Seok No. of Episodes: 16

16 Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Thriller, Mystery, Sci-Fi Release Date: January 22, 2016

January 22, 2016 Where to watch: tvN, Disney+, Netflix, WeTV, Viki, Prime Video, Tubi

6. Dr. Romantic

Kim Sa Bu, once a top-class surgeon in a famous hospital in Seoul, has resorted to a quiet neighborhood where he handles emergency patients and guides young aspiring professionals in his ways. He comes across two doctors who desperately need his help to survive in the world of medicine.

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin

Han Suk Kyu, Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin Director: Yoo In Shik, Park Soo Jin

Yoo In Shik, Park Soo Jin No. of Episodes: 21

21 Genre: Romance, Drama, Medical

Romance, Drama, Medical Release Date: November 7, 2016

November 7, 2016 Where to watch: SBS, Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Viki, iQIYI, SBS VOD, Wavve, SBS World, HBO Max, Prime Video, Roku, Kocowa

7. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

The Queen Regent keeps her son away from the eyes of the world, but when the time comes for him to take power, she forms a new elite group of male youth, the Hwarang, who will forgo the existing rank systems and work to protect the throne. Unbeknownst to them, a threat lies among them, just as well hidden as the Sammaekjong himself.

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Go Ara, Kim Taehyung (BTS’ V), Choi Min Ho

Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Go Ara, Kim Taehyung (BTS’ V), Choi Min Ho Director: Yoon Sung Shik, Kim Young Jo

Yoon Sung Shik, Kim Young Jo No. of Episodes: 16

16 Genre: Action, Historical, Comedy, Romance

Action, Historical, Comedy, Romance Release Date: December 19, 2016

December 19, 2016 Where to watch: KBS2, Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Viki, Roku, Prime Video, Kocowa

8. Love in the Moonlight

Hong Ra On lives disguised as a man in order to protect her family and takes on the job of a eunuch in the Crown Prince Hyo Myung’s palace. Their entangled fates bring them closer to each other as unlikely partners, unaware of each other’s identities. Will their love win, or will royal politics eat it alive?

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jung Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, Kwak Dong Yeon

Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jung Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, Kwak Dong Yeon Director: Baek Sang Hoon, Kim Seong Yoon

Baek Sang Hoon, Kim Seong Yoon No. of Episodes: 18 + 1 special

18 + 1 special Genre: Historical, Comedy, Romance, Drama, Coming–of-age

Historical, Comedy, Romance, Drama, Coming–of-age Release Date: August 22, 2016

August 22, 2016 Where to watch: KBS2, Apple TV, Netflix, Viki, Prime Video, Roku

9. Uncontrollably Fond

Formerly in love, Sin Jun Yeong and No Eul reunite as adults under the lives of a top actor-singer and a documentary PD. As they begin to work on a project starring him, the initially ice-cold star starts to melt around her, and the two fall for each other, only to have a disease strip them of their happiness.

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Lim Ju Hwan, Lim Ju Eun

Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Lim Ju Hwan, Lim Ju Eun Director: Park Hyun Suk, Cha Young Hoon

Park Hyun Suk, Cha Young Hoon No. of Episodes: 20

20 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Melodrama

Comedy, Romance, Drama, Melodrama Release Date: July 6, 2016

July 6, 2016 Where to watch: KBS2, Netflix, Viki, Hulu

10. W: Two Worlds

Kang Cheol is a webtoon character who gets saved by a real-life surgeon named Oh Yeon Joo, and she suddenly discovers that it is the very same world that her late father was working on before his demise. Going in and out of the project depending on the wants of the lead character, she begins to develop a relationship with him.

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Han Hyo Joo, Kim Eui Sung, Jung Yoo Jin, Lee Tae Hwan, Park Won Sang, Lee Si Eon

Director: Jung Dae Yoon

No. of Episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Comedy, Thriller, Action

Release Date: July 20, 2016

Where to watch: MBC, Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Viki, iflix, Prime Video, Amazon MX Player

