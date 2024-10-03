10 K-dramas with endings you don't want to miss: Miss Night and Day, Extraordinary You and more

Who doesn't love a good K-drama? From heart-wrenching romances to thrilling mysteries, these shows have captured the hearts of millions around the world. But what makes a K-drama truly unforgettable is often its ending. Some leave us with a warm, fuzzy feeling, while others leave us questioning everything we thought we knew.

In this article, we're going to take a look at 10 K-dramas that have some of the most memorable endings in the genre. Whether you're a seasoned K-drama fan or just starting your journey, these shows are sure to leave a lasting impression. So grab your tissues and get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions!

1. Miss Night and Day

In this unique blend of romance and thriller, a woman named Mi-jin swaps bodies with her older self, Lim Sun. As she investigates a series of murders with her love interest Gye Ji-ung, the story shifts from lighthearted romance to dark suspense. The finale reveals the killer's identity in a shocking twist, leading to a dramatic confrontation that ties up loose ends while leaving viewers contemplating the complexities of love and loss.

2. Yumi's Cells

This animated live-action series follows Kim Yumi, who navigates life and love through her brain cells' perspectives. After a painful breakup, she meets Goo Woong, but ultimately chooses self-love over romance. The ending is bittersweet as Yumi decides to focus on herself rather than pursue another relationship, making it a poignant exploration of personal growth amidst heartbreak.

Advertisement

3. Kill It

This gripping thriller revolves around Kim Soo-hyun, a skilled assassin, and detective Do Hyun-jin, who team up to uncover dark secrets. Their love story unfolds against a backdrop of violence and revenge. The series concludes with Soo-hyun taking revenge for his lover's death in a heart-wrenching scene that leaves viewers questioning the cost of love and justice.

4. Boys Over Flowers

A classic K-drama, it tells the story of Jan Di, an ordinary girl who finds herself entangled with the elite F4 group at her school. As she navigates friendship and romance, the series culminates in a dramatic showdown that tests loyalties and love. The ending solidifies Jan Di's strength and independence, making it a beloved favorite among fans.

5. Extraordinary You

Eun Dan Oh discovers she is a character in a webtoon and seeks to change her fate. As she rebels against her scripted life, she falls for Student Number 13, leading to an empowering conclusion where they strive for their own happiness. The finale emphasizes self-determination and the pursuit of true love beyond predetermined paths.

Advertisement

6. Hotel Del Luna

Set in a mystical hotel for spirits, this drama explores themes of love and sacrifice between Jang Man-wol and her manager Go Chung-myung. The ending is emotional as they confront their pasts and find closure, but not without heartbreak. Viewers are left reflecting on the nature of love that transcends time and life.

7. My Mister

This poignant story revolves around three brothers facing life's struggles while forming an unlikely bond with a young woman named Lee Ji-an. The series concludes with profound personal growth for all characters, emphasizing resilience and the beauty found in everyday life’s struggles, leaving audiences with a sense of hope.

8. Crash Landing on You

This romantic drama follows South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri who accidentally paraglides into North Korea and meets soldier Ri Jeong-hyeok. Their love story defies borders and societal expectations. The finale is both heartwarming and heartbreaking as they navigate their different worlds, ultimately leaving viewers yearning for their reunion.

Advertisement

9. Reply 1988

Set in the late '80s, this nostalgic series captures the lives of five friends growing up in a neighborhood in Seoul. The ending ties together their journeys into adulthood while revealing unexpected romantic pairings. It’s celebrated for its heartfelt exploration of friendship and family bonds that resonate deeply with viewers.

10. The Glory

In this intense revenge drama, Moon Dong-eun seeks justice against those who bullied her in school. The series builds to a powerful climax where Dong-eun confronts her tormentors, leading to an emotionally charged conclusion that highlights themes of empowerment and resilience against past traumas.

ALSO READ: All Park Shin Hye K-dramas to binge-watch on Netflix: Doctor Slump, Memories of the Alhambra, The Heirs and more