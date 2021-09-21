10 K pop idols we’d like to see in the 97 liners squad with BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo & more

The ‘97 liners squad has become a hotspot for the ‘It’ boys in the K-pop music industry who were born in 1997. Comprising original members BTS’ Jungkook and GOT7’s Yugyeom, further expanded by fellow member GOT7’s BamBam, the group is currently known to have a total of eight boys. Next in line were the SEVENTEEN members Mingyu, DK and THE8 followed by NCT’s Jaehyun. Finally, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo brought it to a complete circle with his addition.

We’ve thought of some other valuable additions that could be made to this sparkling lineup of friends.

WINWIN: The only other ‘97 liner in NCT, it is only natural that WINWIN joins fellow member Jaehyun in this squad. His shy but kind nature will find a home among other self-claimed introverts in the group.

Bang Chan: The leader of Stray Kids does not have any same-aged members in his own group anymore and with so many hyperactive younger ones, we think he’d need some friends to talk about life with. He’s already good friends with GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, so it won’t be very difficult either.

Jacob, Younghoon and Hyunjae: These THE BOYZ members surely have a lot of energy and an unending source of handsomeness. They could even form a vocal subunit with some of the ‘97 liners’ members, or are we running ahead of ourselves?

Yoo Taeyang: Imagine a dance-off between GOT7’s Yugyeom, SEVENTEEN’s THE8 and SF9’s Yoo Taeyang. Now imagine them practising their fabulous skills all together. Do you see our point?

Donghyuk and Ju-ne: With Donghyuk’s friendly way of talking and Ju-ne’s endless wisdom displayed through his poems, the two will add a light of their own. And with the iKON members’ amazing songwriting skills, we can await a refreshing collaboration if they do end up in the squad.

Jeong Sewoon: The sweet melodious voice of Jeong Sewoon joining one of BTS’ Jungkook’s, taken higher by SEVENTEEN’s DK and finished off by ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Sounds like the perfect plan if you ask us.

Gaho: The OST King, we already feel inspired just by thinking of his creations. But we also think he could be a little lonely being a soloist, so it would be great if he could make friends with these fine men. Make a song with them, while he’s at it perhaps?

