10 K-pop idols who almost debuted with different stage names: BTS’ V, aespa’s Karina, EXO’s Baekhyun and more

When K-pop idols debut, they often choose stage names different from their real names. These stage names are crafted for various reasons, including personal expression and ease of address. They also help distinguish the idol's on-stage persona from their off-stage identity. Since a stage name becomes a significant part of an idol's career, considerable thought is given to its selection, ensuring it aligns with their image and brand.

K-pop idols often face the challenge of choosing a stage name, whether they select it themselves or have it assigned by their company. For some artists, this decision is not straightforward, as they may have several options before settling on the one that best represents them. The choice of a stage name can significantly impact their public persona and career. Let's explore some idols who surprised fans by initially planning to debut with different stage names than the ones they ultimately chose.

1. BTS’ V

BTS' V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, debuted under a stage name that symbolizes victory. However, he initially considered other stage name options, including Six and Lex, before settling on V.

2. aespa’s Karina

Karina comes from her baptismal name, Katarina. Before settling on this stage name, aespa's Karina nearly debuted under the names Jasmine (after a Disney princess), or Woo Ah. Ultimately, she wasn't happy with the options the agency offered, so she chose to use her baptismal name, Karina, as her stage name.

Advertisement

3. EXO’s Baekhyun

Baekhyun, also known as Byun Baekhyun, debuted using his legal name as his stage name. However, he initially considered using Uto as a stage name. SM Entertainment's founder, Lee Soo Man, also suggested Gwanwoo as a stage name, believing it suited him well.

4. IU

The stage name IU has been popular in the K-pop scene for its simplicity and memorable quality, as well as its sense of intimacy (I and U). However, IU almost debuted under the name Jiheun, which comes from the term Jiwuhjin Heunjeok, meaning deleted traces. This option was ultimately rejected because it was considered too difficult to pronounce.

5. EXO’s Chanyeol

The intriguing reason why Baekhyun almost debuted under the stage name Uto is connected to his bandmate Chanyeol. Chanyeol was initially set to debut under the name Pia, so when combined, their stage names would spell Utopia.

6. aespa’s Winter

aespa's Winter, whose real name is Kim Min Jeong, had several stage name options, including Baekseol (Snow White), Milly, Youngwon (Forever), and Moa. Snow was also a strong contender, as the label wanted a name that conveyed a pure, wintery image. Ultimately, she chose Winter because she was born on January 1, during the winter season.

Advertisement

7. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

During their 2020 appearance on Ask Us Anything, SEVENTEEN revealed that DK, or Lee Seok min, wasn’t initially supposed to have the stage name Dokyeom. The name was originally intended for Mingyu. However, the plans changed, with Mingyu opting to use his legal name and DK taking on the stage name Dokyeom instead.

8. Kim Chungha

Contrary to what many fans might think, Chungha is actually a stage name; her birth name is Chanmi. Before her debut, she considered several other names, including Ji An, Seo An, and Se Ri. However, she preferred a stage name that included Ch, which led her to choose Chungha, meaning calling for summer.

9. BTS’ Jungkook

BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, debuted under his legal name, but he considered Seagull or Justin Seagull as potential stage names while he was still a trainee. This choice was inspired by his hometown of Busan, Korea, known for its beautiful beaches and the seagulls that soar above them.

Advertisement

10. ATEEZ’s San

Before ATEEZ's debut, all the members had different stage names. San initially considered Howl as his stage name, which he felt was meaningful because it symbolized spreading sound far and wide. He also thought the name suited him. However, in the end, they decided that his real name, San, was the best fit.

ALSO READ: BTS' V sends fans into frenzy by personally joining Kim Taehyung fan group chat for Layover's anniversary celebration