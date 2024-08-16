10 K-pop idols who fit the 'very demure, very mindful' trend: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Suzy and more

Every other month, a new trend takes over the internet and this time it is the ‘very demure, very mindful’ trend. Born from a satirical TikTok movement, the trend celebrates a more subdued yet captivating approach-- where vibrant performances and bold fashion statements often take center stage in the world of K-pop, the new trend has found its perfect match in these 10 K-pop idols who exude elegance, poise, and restraint.

From BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s elegance to Suzy’s sophistication, let’s check out some of the K-pop women who effortlessly embody this trend, balancing their on-stage charisma with a quiet, thoughtful demeanor.

1. Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

With her ethereal beauty and gentle demeanor, Jisoo embodies the essence of demureness. Her soft-spoken words and delicate gestures make her a perfect fit for this trend. Whether she's performing on stage or interacting with fans, Jisoo's elegant nature shines through. Her interviews and interactions often reflect thoughtfulness and care. Furthermore, her style equally shows off her grace, further proving that she is indeed ‘very demure, very mindful.’

2. Irene (Red Velvet)

Irene's serene smile and composed stage presence make her a quintessential demure idol. Her mindful approach to her craft is evident in her precise movements and thoughtful interactions. On stage, her performances are powerful yet controlled, and Off stage, she is known for her soft-spoken and considerate nature. Moreover, the artist’s style choices are often classic and elegant, favoring simple silhouettes and muted colors that enhance her natural beauty.

Advertisement

3. IU

This talented singer-songwriter is known for her introspective nature and soft-spoken personality, making her a natural fit for this trend. Her music and demeanor exude a sense of calm and contemplation, inviting listeners to embrace the beauty of mindfulness. The artist’s music also reflects gentleness and her lyrics often explore complex emotions. Moreover, she often chooses soft pastels and simple, flowing designs that complement her gentle demeanor.

4. Dahyun (TWICE)

With her sweet smile and gentle charm, Dahyun showcases a demure side that belies her high-energy performances. Her thoughtful interactions with fans and members alike demonstrate her mindful approach to her craft and her relationships. Furthermore, her fashion choices often lean towards the feminine and delicate, with a preference for soft colors and elegant dresses.

5. Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

This talented rapper and vocalist embodies a unique blend of confidence and demureness. Her calming voice and introspective lyrics reveal a more mindful side to her artistry, one that values depth and meaning over flashy displays. With a thoughtful approach to her craft and her interactions with fans demonstrate a mindfulness that resonates with the demure trend.



Advertisement

6. YoonA (Girls' Generation)

YoonA has mastered the art of elegance and poise since the early years of her career. Her demure stage presence and thoughtful interactions make her a timeless fit for this trend. From her classic fashion sense to her graceful movements, she embodies the essence of demureness. Moreover, the artist has also shown her thoughtful nature with her acting career as she chooses roles and projects that align with her values.

7. Krystal (f(x))

With her serene beauty and composed demeanor, Krystal is the epitome of demureness. Her mindful approach to her craft is evident in her precise movements and introspective nature, making her a compelling performer and role model. Moreover, the artist’s demeanor is reserved, yet she exudes a quiet confidence that draws people in.

8. Sowon (GFRIEND)

Sowon, the former leader of GFRIEND, is another idol who fits the demure and mindful aesthetic. Known for her tall, graceful stature, the idol’s style often leans towards the elegant and refined. Her presence on stage is commanding yet subtle, with a focus on precise, emotive performances. However, the artist is known for her thoughtful leadership and caring personality off-stage, always considering the well-being of her members.

Advertisement

9. Suzy (Miss A)

Suzy, often referred to as the Nation’s First Love, is a quintessential example of demure and mindful beauty. Her style is consistently elegant, with a preference for simple, classic pieces that highlight her natural grace. Her demure nature and mindful approach to her craft make her a natural fit for this trend. From her classic fashion sense to her introspective lyrics, Suzy embodies the essence of demureness.

10. Karina (aespa)

This young idol has already made a mark with her ethereal beauty and gentle charm. Although she has a powerful onstage presence, her quiet and delicate gestures often surprise new fans. By embodying the essence of demureness, she perfectly fits this trend. As she continues to grow and evolve as an artist, Karina's mindful approach will undoubtedly inspire fans and peers alike.