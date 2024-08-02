10 K-pop idols who parted ways with their group after controversies: BTOB's Ilhoon, LE SSERAFIM's Garam, MONSTA X's Wonho and more

K-pop idols sometimes find themselves in the midst of controversies which can also result in them parting ways with their group. Often times these idols also kickstart their solo careers and find success. Idols like Wonho, Jay Park, BI, Dawn and more were previously a part of popular groups but after separating, started focusing on their solo careers.

10 K-pop idols who departed from their groups post controversies

Garam

Garam was previously a part of the 5th generation group LE SSERAFIM. She made her debut in 2022 as the sixth member of the group. The same year, some allegations against her bullying in school came to light following which she was removed from the group.

Soojin

Soojin is a multi-talented idol who was a part of (G)I-DLE. In 2021, Soojin had to halt her activities following allegations of classroom bullying in the past. Following the incident, she withdrew from the group and later terminated her contract with CUBE Entertainment. In November 2023, she made her debut as a soloist.

Jay Park

Jay Park is one of the most successful idols and producers who has also established multiple entertainment agencies. He made his debut as the leader of the popular group 2PM in 2008. In 2009, his comments about Korea on My Space back in 2005 came to light in which he had talked about South Korea in an unfavourable manner following which he had to leave the group.

Wonho

Wonho debuted as a part of the successful boy group Monsta X in 2015. Everything was going well for the idol till he was accused of illegal use of marijuana when he was younger on social media. Though he tested negative and received widespread support from fans, the idol had to leave. In 2020, he started off with his solo career.

Dawn

Dawn was the leader of PENTAGON and made his debut as a part of the team in 2016. HyunA and DAWN were dating since 2016 and made their relationship public in 2018. But their company, CUBE Entertainment does not allow their artists to date each other. They decided to terminate contracts with the agency. The couple has since broken up.

Ilhoon

Ilhoon was the main rapper of the group BTOB. He started off his career in 2012 along with the other members. In 2020, he was accused of using marijuana illegally and tested positive. Hence he had to leave the group.

BI

BI made his debut as the leader, producer and rapper of the group iKON. He began his career in 2015 along with the group. He produced several songs like Love Scenario as a part of iKON which skyrocketed their fame. In 2019, BI had to depart from the group due to drug allegations.

Jimin

Jimin was known as a talented idol who was a good rapper. She was a part of the girl group AOA. Her image was severely hit when fellow group member Mina accused Jimin of bullying her leading her to leave the group. Due to this controversy, Jimin retired from the entertainment industry.

Chuu

Chuu made her debut as a part of the girl group Loona. The group is known for their powerful performances and concepts. Loona's agency BlockBerry Creative announced her departure due to 'violent language and misuse of power' towards the staff.

