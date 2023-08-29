10 Korean Dramas Releasing In September 2023: From Arthdal Chronicles to The Worst of Evil

Right from the premiere of the Netflix original titled A Time Called You starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been to the release of the highly talked about latest season of Arthdal Chronicles, September is going to be full of big K drama releases. You know us too well. Yes! We have created your monthly list of top upcoming Korean dramas releasing, this time for the month of September. The list is an all-inclusive assortment of top Korean dramas on our radar that will be available to stream in just a matter of days.

Whether it is iconic storylines featuring time-traveling star-crossed lovers, epic historical dramas, or shows with just the perfect star cast, this list has everything for your utmost amusement. Not just that, we have made sure you get the complete picture before you commit to a new K drama. That is why, we have listed the movies along with all the pertinent information including the creators, the star cast, along with a brief description of the plot. If you are wondering that’s it, We’d like to delight you with the fact that we have also enlisted trailers or posters of the upcoming Korean dramas all set to release in September 2023.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on dive into the world of excellent Korean dramas scheduled to release in September 2023, listed according to their date of release along with just the precise information about when and where to stream them.

Top 10 K dramas releasing in September 2023 listed according to their date of release:

1. A Time Called You — September 8, 2023

K drama Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance, Fantasy

Drama, Mystery, Romance, Fantasy K drama Star Cast: Lee Min Goo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo been

Lee Min Goo, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo been Director: Kim Jin won

Kim Jin won Writer: Choi Hyo Bi (Screenwriter)

Choi Hyo Bi (Screenwriter) Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: September 8, 2023

September 8, 2023 Network/Where to watch: Netflix

This romantic drama titled A Time Called You is expected to feature elements of mystery and fantasy. The 12-episode show is directed by Kim Jin won and written by Choi Hyo Bi. Starring the best of Lee Min goo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Jeon Yeo Been the show is all set to release on September 8, 2023, and will be available to watch on Netflix. When it comes to the plot the show is a remake of Taiwanese drama titled Someday or One Day. The show revolves around the death of a woman’s lover. This Netflix original is going to be a beloved time travel romance series featuring the best of time travel, romance, and death.

2. Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun Season 2 — September 9, 2023

K drama Genre: Drama, Action, Fantasy

Drama, Action, Fantasy Running Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

1 hour 20 minutes K drama Star Cast: Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok bin, Sa Bong Yoon

Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok bin, Sa Bong Yoon Director: Won Suk Kim

Won Suk Kim Writer: Young Hyun Kim, Sang yeon Park

Young Hyun Kim, Sang yeon Park Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: September 9, 2023

September 9, 2023 Network/Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

tvN, Netflix IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Another show that features the best of Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ok Bin, and Sa Bong Yoon Won Suk Kim is season 2 of Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun. The upcoming 12-episode show is written by Young Hyun Kim and Sang Yeon Park while it is directed by Won Suk Kim. The fantasy action drama is all set to release on September 9, 2023, and will be available on Netflix to watch. This highly awaited upcoming season of Arthdal Chronicles will be set eight years after the plot in the first season. The tvN fantasy drama is expected to feature an interesting power struggle.

3. The Day — September 13, 2023

Also Known as: The Day of The Kidnapping, The Kidnapping Day

The Day of The Kidnapping, The Kidnapping Day K drama Genre: Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Black Comedy

Drama, Thriller, Mystery, Black Comedy Running Time: Wed. & Thu. 21:00

Wed. & Thu. 21:00 K drama Star Cast: Yoon Kye sang, Park Sung hoon, Yu na, Kim Shin rok, Kim Sang ho, Seo Jae hee, Kang Young seok

Yoon Kye sang, Park Sung hoon, Yu na, Kim Shin rok, Kim Sang ho, Seo Jae hee, Kang Young seok Director: Park Yoo Young

Park Yoo Young Writer: Jung Hae Yeon (novel), Kim Je Young

Jung Hae Yeon (novel), Kim Je Young Date of release: September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023 Network/Where to watch: ENA, Genie TV, Amazon Prime Video

The Day also known as The Day of The Kidnapping and The Kidnapping Day is another show that’s all set to release in September of 2023. The thriller Korean drama is expected to feature the best of drama, mystery, and black comedy. The show is all set to feature a star cast including Yoon Kye Sang, Park Sung Hoon, Yu Na, Kim Shin Rok, Kim Sang Ho, Seo Jae Hee, and Kang Young Seok. The show is directed by Park Yoo Young and written by Jung Hae Yeon (novel) and Kim Je Young. The plot of the show follows the story of a father who needs money for her daughter’s operation. He even agrees to kidnap a rich child. Watch the ENA show to find out what happens next.

4. Han River Police — September 13, 2023

K drama Genre: Drama, Action, Comedy

Drama, Action, Comedy Running Time: TBA

TBA K drama Star Cast: Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Hee Won, Lee Sang Yi, Bae Da Bin, Shin Hyun Seung, Sung Dong Il

Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Hee Won, Lee Sang Yi, Bae Da Bin, Shin Hyun Seung, Sung Dong Il Director: Kim Sang Cheol

Kim Sang Cheol Writer: Kim Sang Cheol

Kim Sang Cheol Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Date of release: September 13, 2023

September 13, 2023 Network/Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Han River Police is another show we are incredibly excited about. The show is all set to release on September 13 and will be ready to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The show features elements of action comedy and drama. The show features the best of Kwon Sang Woo, Kim Hee Won, Lee Sang Yi, Bae Da Bin, Shin Hyun Seung, and Sung Dong Il. Written and directed by Kim Sang Cheol, the show revolves around a police team that is given the responsibility to patrol Han River. Watch the show to witness the experiences of the five-member team.

5. 7 Escape — September 15, 2023

Also known as: War For Survival

War For Survival K drama Genre: Drama, Revenge, Picaresque, Suspense, Thriller

Drama, Revenge, Picaresque, Suspense, Thriller Running Time: Fridays and Saturdays at 22:00 (KST)

Fridays and Saturdays at 22:00 (KST) K drama Star Cast: Um Ki joon, Hwang Jung eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yu bi, Shin Eun kyung, Yoon Jong hoon, Jo Yoon hee

Um Ki joon, Hwang Jung eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yu bi, Shin Eun kyung, Yoon Jong hoon, Jo Yoon hee Director: Joo Dong min

Joo Dong min Writer: Kim Soon ok

Kim Soon ok Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Date of release: September 4, 2023

September 4, 2023 Network/Where to watch: SBS TV

Starring the best of Um Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yu Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, and Jo Yoon Hee, 7 Escape is another show that’s all set to release on September 2023. The show is directed by Joo Dong Min and written by Kim Soon ok. The SBS TV thriller show also known as War For Survival features elements of drama, revenge, and suspense. Watch the show to follow the lives of seven people and how they are related to a girl going missing.

6. Hyo Shim’s Independent Life — September 16, 2023

Also known as: Hyo shim's Rebirth

Hyo shim's Rebirth K drama Genre: Drama, Family

Drama, Family Running Time: Saturday & Sunday

Saturday & Sunday K drama Star Cast: Uee, Ha Jun, Go Joo won, Kim Doh yon

Uee, Ha Jun, Go Joo won, Kim Doh yon Director: Kim Hyeong il

Kim Hyeong il Writer: Jo Jeong Seon

Jo Jeong Seon Number of episodes: 50

50 Date of release: September 16, 2023

September 16, 2023 Network/Where to watch: KBS2

This family drama titled Hyo Shim’s Independent Life is also known as Hyo shim's Rebirth. The show features the best of Uee, Ha Jun, Go Joo won, and Kim Doh yon. With 50 epic episodes, the K drama is directed by Kim Hyeong il and written by Jo Jeong seon. This KBS2 show revolves around the tale of a loyal daughter Hyo Shim. Watch the show to witness how her tough life forces her to live independently. The show is all set to release on September 16, 2023.

7. Bumpy Family — September 18, 2023

Also Known as: Tumbling Family

Tumbling Family K drama Genre: Drama, Family

Drama, Family Running Time: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 20:30 (KST), 1h 10m

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 20:30 (KST), 1h 10m K drama Star Cast: Nam Sang Ji, Lee Do Gyeom, Kang Da Bin and Lee Hyo Na

Nam Sang Ji, Lee Do Gyeom, Kang Da Bin and Lee Hyo Na Director: Kim Sung Geun

Kim Sung Geun Writer: Moon Young Hoon

Moon Young Hoon Number of episodes: 120

120 Date of release: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Network/Where to watch: KBS1

Bumpy Family is another show that’s releasing in September, more precisely on the 18th. The show is also known as Tumbling Family and features a star cast including Nam Sang Ji, Lee Do Gyeom, Kang Da Bin, and Lee Hyo Na. The 120-episode K drama is directed by Kim Sung Geun and written by Moon Young Hoon. The KBS1 show revolves around a couple who got divorced thirty years ago. Turns out the partners hated each other however, they are forced to be a family as in-laws because of their children. Watch the show this September to witness the exceptional drama.

8. Song of the Bandits — September 22, 2023

Also known as: Thief: Sound of the Sword

Thief: Sound of the Sword K drama Genre: Drama, Historical drama, Action

Drama, Historical drama, Action Running Time: TBA

TBA K drama Star Cast: Kim Nam gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae myung, Lee Hyun wook, Lee Ho jung

Kim Nam gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae myung, Lee Hyun wook, Lee Ho jung Director: Hwang Jun Hyeok

Hwang Jun Hyeok Writer: Han Jeong Hoon

Han Jeong Hoon Number of episodes: 9

9 Date of release: September 22, 2023

September 22, 2023 Network/Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Kim Nam Gil, Seohyun (famous for Girls’ Generation), Yoo Jae Myung, and Lee Ho Jung, this upcoming September release is titled Song of the Bandits and is also known as Thief: Sound of the Sword. Featuring the best of elements like drama, history, and action, the show will have a total of 9 episodes which will be available to stream on Netflix. The K drama is directed by Hwang Jun Hyeok and written by Han Jeong Hoon. When it comes to the plot, it revolves around the lives of bandits and how they protect their people.

9. Twinkling Watermelon — September 25, 2023

Also Known as: Sparkling Watermelon

Sparkling Watermelon K drama Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Drama, Fantasy Running Time: Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 (KST)

Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 (KST) K drama Star Cast: Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo

Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo Director: Son Jeong Hyeon, Yoo Beom sang

Son Jeong Hyeon, Yoo Beom sang Writer: Jin Soo wan

Jin Soo wan Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Network/Where to watch: tvN, Viki

This upcoming K drama titled Twinkling Watermelon is all set to feature the best of fantasy and time travel. The tvN show will have 16 exceptional episodes that will feature a star cast including Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo. The show will be released on September 25, 2023, and will be available on Viki to stream. It is directed by Son Jeong Hyeon and Yoo Beom Sang and when it comes to the plot it is written by Jin Soo Wan and revolves around a deaf student who has immense talent for music. Watch the show this September to witness how the student travels back in time to a spooky music shop and forms a new band known as Watermelon Sugar.

10. The Worst of Evil — September 27, 2023

Also Known as: Worst Evil

Worst Evil K drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Action

Drama, Comedy, Action Running Time: TBA

TBA K drama Star Cast: Ji Chang wook, Wi Ha joon, Im Se mi

Ji Chang wook, Wi Ha joon, Im Se mi Director: Han Dong Wook

Han Dong Wook Writer: Jang Min Suk

Jang Min Suk Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Date of release: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 Network/Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Worst of Evil also known as Worst Evil is another comedy action drama that we are excited about. The show is all set to feature the best of Ji Chang wook, Wi Ha joon, and Im Se mi. It is directed by Han Dong Wook and written by Jang Min Suk. The plot of the show is set in the 1990s. We are actually excited for the release of this crime drama that features the tale of multiple undercover detectives who aim to take down an illicit drug organization spread across multiple cities in countries including Korea, Japan, and China. This highly anticipated show titled The Worst of Evil is all set to release in September of 2023 more precisely on the 27th and will be available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The above list of Korean Dramas releasing in September 2023 is a collection of all the best shows that we are excited about. Add these shows to your watchlist right now to be all prepped up for an entertainment-filled September. Not just that, the overhead-listed K dramas are brand-new shows that are definitely binge-worthy. The shows might just replace your existing favorite K dramas. Also, we highly recommend you bookmark this page if you are interested in indulging yourselves in the depths of Korean entertainment.

