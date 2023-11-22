10 relatable fan reactions to BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook starting military enlistment process

BIGHIT MUSIC, on November 22, officially confirmed that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS have commenced their military enlistment process. The announcement, made through a public statement on Weverse, has evoked a spectrum of reactions from ARMYs, from initial disbelief to expressions of optimism for an expedited return.

Here are top 10 ARMY reactions to news of initiation of BTS’ RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s enlistment procedure

1. Those who are “just done” with the “Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC” announcement and wish to smash their screens as soon as it pops up

2. Those who are relieved that this is the last BTS enlistment notice from BIGHIT MUSIC, yet speechless

3. There are those who are worried about ARMYs’ delicate fairy Jimin and “won’t let South Korean Govt go” for this

4. Some ARMYs just can’t decide if they should be sad about the upcoming enlistment of RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook or be merry since this is the last enlistment notice

5. Optimism filled ARMYs have their hopes high waiting for the soonest return of the members

6. The “its okay to not be okay" ARMYs

7. There are ARMYs for whom this is simply hard to believe so they are stuck in denial

8. For those ARMYs celebrating the Black Friday, this is just the worst news

9. The “I’m trying to hold myself together” ARMYs

10. We’ll get through this together ARMYs, they will return soon

BTS’ Monuments: Beyond The Star is scheduled for a December 20 premiere

On November 20, BTS teased their upcoming documentary series, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star. The eagerly awaited eight-part series delves into their decade-long journey, exploring their unprecedented rise in the music industry. The series aims to uncover their challenges, featuring exclusive interviews with members JungKook, V, Jimin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jin, and RM.

The documentary delves beyond music, portraying BTS’ growth, resilience, and cultural influence. It offers fans a unique, intimate view into their lives, showcasing not just triumphs but also the hurdles they overcame.

Debuting in 2013 with No More Dream, BTS swiftly became a global sensation. Their path includes solo ventures, record-breaking achievements, world tours, and social activism, leaving an enduring impact.

