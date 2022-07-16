10 years of Gangnam Style: Why is PSY’s blockbuster hit a timeless masterpiece?

On July 15, 2012, the world was introduced to the charms of a song that no one expected to go soaring to this extent. 'Gangnam Style' was a wild card in its true sense. Released under the label of YG Entertainment, artist PSY was known for his unique takes but none had previously brought him fame quite like this.

Essentially the lead single off of PSY’s 6th full album, Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1, the song spins around a slang often heard in regards to the lifestyle of Seoul’s Gangnam. While it induced a blend of praise and nonchalance initially, the song went viral a month after. And what a spike!

Debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No.2, making it the first Korean release to hit the top 10. It became a sensation globally as the audiences went ballistic over PSY’s catchy tunes and easy to follow dance moves that they loved to follow along. All around the globe, people put aside any cultural or language barriers to join the fun with PSY and his horde of popularity that shot through the roof following this release.

It was a never seen before affair for a Korean song that had taken the internet by storm and countless saw to it that the it had a rightful place on all their party playlists- it was a viral hit. The music video for ‘Gangnam Style’ features Korean acts with a large fan following including BIGBANG members Daesung and Seungri, child actor Hwang Min Woo, TV personality Yoo Jae Suk, comedian Noh Hong Chul, and his leading lady for this video- HyunA.

Since then, the video garnered a billion views, becoming the first one in the history of YouTube to do so and managed to achieve the mark in under six months of release. As of today, it has 4.4 billion views and continues to amass thousands every month.

What makes people come back to PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’? Is it the dance or the beats or the unique melody? A mixture of all perhaps? It is eccentric nostalgia. Of the time when everyone came together to praise a work of music so entertaining that it influenced others to tag along on a path unpaved. 10 years after its release, the song continues to be a bop and find a spot in the mentions of greatest songs of all times. It is rightfully timeless.

