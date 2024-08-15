10 years of Taemin's solo debut: Celebrating SHINee's maknae's individual journey with his 5 most underrated songs

Since debuting as a solo artist in 2014, Taemin has carved a distinctive path in K-pop, blending intricate choreography with a bold, genre-defying sound. His solo journey began with Ace, showcasing his mesmerizing dance and vocal skills, and continued through critically acclaimed albums like Press It and Move. Taemin's artistry is marked by his fearless exploration of androgynous fashion and unconventional themes, transforming the K-pop landscape with hits like Move and Criminal.

Beyond the stage, he has captivated fans with his emotional depth and innovative concepts, from his Japanese releases to his dramatic Never Gonna Dance Again project. As SHINee's maknae celebrates ten years of solo brilliance, Taemin remains a trailblazer, popularly known as the ‘idol of idols’ in the K-pop industry, continually redefining the boundaries of music and performance.

Check out these 5 underrated tracks by Taemin for a closer look at his artistry

1. Pansy

Taemin's Pansy is a beautiful exploration of gratitude and serenity. Through its lyrics and gentle melody, Taemin reflects on the profound sense of luck and fulfillment that comes from love. The song evokes a sense of calm and wonder, as he expresses how the love he receives feels like a refreshing breeze and an ocean of understanding.

The recurring theme of luck highlights the deep appreciation Taemin feels for having someone who heals and completes him. With its warm guitar sounds and emotive vocals, Pansy stands as a touching testament to the beauty of meaningful connections.

2. Under My Skin

Under My Skin is a hauntingly beautiful introspection into vulnerability and self-discovery by Taemin. With its thoughtful lyrics and emotional depth, the song captures the struggle of concealing one's true self behind a facade. Taemin's raw portrayal of his internal battles, his hidden fears and past regrets, translates into a moving plea for warmth and acceptance.

The delicate blend of his voice with the melody creates an intimate atmosphere, inviting listeners to explore their own buried emotions. Under My Skin resonates with those who have felt the need to hide their authentic selves, offering a sense of solace and understanding.

3. Pretty Boy

Pretty Boy from Taemin’s debut EP Ace is a bold declaration of his unique charisma and style. With its slick beats and a blend of swagger and sophistication, the track echoes Michael Jackson's influence while carving out Taemin’s own path. The music video, accentuated by intricate choreography, showcases Taemin’s evolution from SHINee’s youngest member to a self-assured solo artist.

The collaboration with EXO’s Kai adds a dynamic edge, their synergy elevating the performance. Meanwhile, Jonghyun’s contribution to the song’s lyrics makes it even more cherished.

4. Sayonara Hitori

Sayonara Hitori by Taemin is like a farewell wrapped in a delicate, melodic embrace. The song beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of parting, where every glistening flower and wistful sigh echoes the sentiment of saying goodbye. Taemin's heartfelt lyrics paint a picture of solitary bloom amid a world of fleeting moments and unspoken farewells.

As he sings of waiting and enduring until they meet again, the song transforms into a gentle lament, reflecting the deep, enduring love that persists even in separation. With its emotional depth and Taemin's soulful delivery, Sayonara Hitori becomes a touching ode to the beauty and pain of goodbyes.

5. Black Rose

Taemin's Black Rose from Never Gonna Dance Again weaves a haunting tale of love and pain through its dark, evocative lyrics and lush soundscapes. The track delves into a world where shadows blend with moonlight and rose petals symbolize both beauty and torment. Taemin's emotive vocals convey a yearning for connection amidst a backdrop of swirling synths and mysterious undertones.

The imagery of the black rose, endlessly blooming and painful, captures the paradox of love: its capacity to both heal and hurt. As Taemin explores the boundaries of light and darkness, Black Rose becomes an exploration of inner conflict and passion.

