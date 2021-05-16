10 years of Park Seo Joon, the King of Rom Coms: 6 fun facts you definitely did not know about the actor

We bet you didn’t know these facts about the heartthrob Park Seo Joon!

The hottest Korean actor in the industry since quite a while, Park Seo Joon celebrated his 10th debut anniversary with his fans worldwide yesterday on May 15. The 32-year-old held the live broadcast via KaKao Talk and talked about his journey of a decade, how his off screen personality differs from that of his onscreen and much more. While he took a trip down the memory lane and opened up about his thoughts, fans globally couldn’t stop showering the actor with love.

Park Seo Joon’s filmography has earned him the status of the hottest and most iconic K-Drama actors known worldwide. So it’s not a surprise that we saw him click a picture in a room filled with bouquets, congratulating him for his debut anniversary. (Check out the picture below). Most of his roles remain unforgettable and has made their own mark with how flawlessly the actor has portrayed them. What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Midnight Runners, Itaewon Class, Fight for My Way, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior, She Was Pretty, Kill Me Heal Me and the list could go on and on.

With the many rom coms and kisses he’s had on screen, he’s dubbed as the ‘Rom com Master’ or ‘Rom com Bulldozer’, along with the ‘Best Kisser’ among many fans.

So today, we’re turning the spotlight from his memorable characters to him. Here are six fun facts we’re sure you didn’t know about. At least, not all of them.

1. His first appearance was in a music video, not a movie

Park Seo Joon’s ‘The Perfect Game’ was his debut movie, yes. But it wasn’t his first-ever public appearance. The first time he came on the screens was in a music video in Bang Yong Guk’s song, ‘I Remember’ in 2011. Even though much skinnier and younger, Park Seo Joon definitely held his charm (especially with those intense eyes) from the start.

2. He gave way for his childhood dream to support his younger brother

The actor is the eldest in his household with two younger brothers. His childhood dream was to be a baseball player and so was one of his brother’s. So he became the elder brother and let that dream go. Not only because he wanted to support him but also because his father thought that his brother suited the sport more than him. Well, we’re glad he didn’t take that up and ended up performing at his junior high school, only to realise that he wanted to pursue acting!

3. His celebrity nickname is Park Sundae

Park Seo Joon’s ‘She Was Pretty’ co-star Hwang Jung Eum gave him the nickname of ‘Park Sundae’. And no, it does not mean the ice cream sundae. Rather, sundae is a type of thick blood sausage in the Korean cuisine. She gave this nickname to him because of his thick lips!

4. He was the first Asian model to endorse Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger is a premium American clothing brand and Park Seo Joon was selected as the first-ever Asian model to become the face of it. Another reason for it might also be that personally, he is known to have a great taste in fashion!

5. His views on his visuals

One of the most charming actors in the Korean entertainment industry wonders in surprise how international fans think he’s got the looks. He shared in an interview that he thinks his looks are plain and because they’re plain, he can make any actress feel prettier if they share the same screen. However, after a few years, he realised that his “plain” face isn’t a downside and can take up more different roles because of it.

6. He can speak conversational Spanish!

Yes, even though he was born and brought up in South Korea, he can speak Spanish and is also good at it! This was revealed in the reality show Youn’s Kitchen where famous celebs open restaurants in foreign countries.

BONUS:

Park Seo Joon is the actor’s stage name, not his real name. His birth name is Park Yong Kyu. He uses this name while giving donations to charities, such as when he donated 100 million KRW to Daegu Metropolitan City for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Happy 10 year anniversary, Park Seo Joon!

Credits :News1

