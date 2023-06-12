10 Years with BTS: RM express his feelings in a letter; Jimin says ‘I teared up watching Jin on Suchwita’

On June 13 at 12 AM KST , BTS’ RM and Jimin shared long letters, talking about the last ten decades of their journey as idols and bringing ARMYs to tears. As they celebrate BTS’ 10th debut anniversary, the two members express their emotions about being teens in their debut era to becoming adults as they earn global achievements and love from fans around the world:

RM’s letter:

Numerous waves that form contours change a powerful mountain in ten years. There are so many things he couldn't recall about the last 10 years. He changed completely between the ages of 20 and 30, not being able to recognize the old Namjoon anymore. He said that a word's magical transformation of a noun into a pronoun is very special, like Bangtan Sonyeondan becoming BTS, Ami (the Korean approach to composing ARMY) becoming ARMYs. There was a ton of downpour, wind, and love that showed up in the journey. He said that they have created their own reality that perhaps nobody might at any point comprehend and he owes it to the fans and that multitude of individuals who helped them. He acknowledges that he had a truly unique experience and that he would never again be able to feel the same way.

RM’s thoughts:

Thinking back, he was accustomed to getting out the door with another with a new outlook after a while of reminiscing. He claims that even now, he can still envision their second act, in which he feels as though he could be nothing. He went on to say that the concerns and ambivalence he felt when he was 17 and 20 still hold true, which he gradually realizes as he gets older. There are such countless things on the planet that words can't make sense of, and he discovered that things that seemed like they wouldn't change will change sometime in the not so distant future. He likewise said that the introduction of a name requires so many individuals' power and love however he actually feels excessively immature and he feels the experience will presumably keep on being new, restless, and excruciating yet he'll continue on for whatever length of time he has his family and his fans. He expresses gratitude to his members, staff, friends, and ARMYs. He expresses his love at the letter's conclusion by stating that both members and ARMY members should live happily together for the next ten years.

Jimin’s letter:

Jimin introduced himself and asked when did the time elapse so rapidly. He claimed to be 19 when he first met his members and fans, but he is now 29. He didn't realize he was an adult at the time, but he is fine because he still behaves like a 19-year-old. He continued by stating that he simply misses his fans. Previously, he was considering what it would be like for them to be together 10 years and 20 years. He also said that watching Jin on Suchwita made him feel a little emotional. He admitted that he was wrong and that he had been feeling a little down since last year because he thought they would stop spending time together. They just kept trying, thought about what they could do now, and thought about each other while they were away. He prefers the way things are now, even though he misses his fans and wonders how they were doing. He said he was sorry for being away for quite a while yet he was all the while missing ARMYs. He proceeded to say eight years isn't sufficiently long, nine years is short however the 10-year time span felt different as it is something that nobody can disregard, it feels like an achievement. He stated that he wants to spend a long time with his members and fans, and he will always be grateful to ARMYs for all the love.

