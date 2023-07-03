100 Days My Prince co-stars Kim Seon Ho and Han So Hee to reunite for Hong Sisters’ next drama?

Kim Seon Ho and Han So Hee join talks for Hong Sisters’ new project, called ‘Can This Love be Interpreted?’ as of now. Following Son Suk Ku’s departure from the show, netizens stayed curious about who the baton of the lead would be passed on to and it seems that the new male lead and female have been selected. On July 3, it was reported that the 100 Days My Prince actors have been approached to lead the drama.

Han So Hee and Kim Seon Ho

The two stars have previously worked on the EXO’s D.O. and Nam Ji Hyun starrer 100 Days My Prince as the Crown Princess Kim So Hye and a royal advisor named Jung Jae Yoon. They have now been approached to become the leads of the famed Hong sisters’ upcoming project titled Can This Love be Interpreted? The two are said to have received the offer to star as an A-lister and an interpreter who get entangled in a complex love story.

So far, Kim Seon Ho’s SALT Entertainment and Han So Hee’s 9ato Entertainment have both said that they have indeed received the offer. The former is said to be positively reviewing it meanwhile the actress is considering this as one of the many offers she has received, not confirming her participation at least yet.

About Can This Love be Interpreted?

Also called as Can This Love be Translated?, the drama follows the meeting of a famous actor named Joo Ho Jin who falls in love with an interpreter named Cha Shin Hye. The two leads are people who express love in opposite ways leading to misunderstandings between them. Previously, actor Son Suk Ku was approached for the role however he decided to not appear in the drama. The popular duo of Hong sisters- Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, who have been the force behind multiple globally celebrated shows like You’re Beautiful, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, The Greatest Love, The Master’s Sun, A Korean Odyssey, and Hotel Del Luna. Their most recent project was the drama Alchemy of Souls, and its sequel Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow which once again impressed the audiences.

