1000 Crore Worldwide Box Office Club: Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar Eighth Indian film to infiltrate

Dhurandhar hit the Rs. 1000 crore worldwide mark on its twenty-fourth day of release yesterday. With Rs. 789 crore in India and Rs. 220 crore from overseas, the worldwide box office gross for Ranveer Singh starrer added to Rs. 1009 crore. This makes it the fourth Bollywood and eighth Indian film to enter this coveted club.

The first film to hit the Rs. 1000 crore mark was Baahubali: The Conclusion in May 2017. It was soon followed by Dangal, which also reached there in the same month, a week later. Dangal was actually released earlier than Baahubali in 2016, but it hit the Rs. 1000 crore mark after its China release in May. After that, it took nearly five years for the next entrant, once again delivered by SS Rajamouli with RRR. Pathaan became the second Bollywood film to make it into the club next year, and then Shah Rukh Khan repeated with Jawan in the same year.

Looking ahead, Dhurandhar 2, slated for release in March 2026, is expected, in all probability, to join this club, albeit much faster. Then there is Ramayana on Diwali, which could go on to set some new benchmarks for Indian cinema.

The Rs. 1000 crore worldwide grossers, listed in order of their entry, are as follows:

Title Year Gross Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 1,739.00 cr. Dangal 2017 Rs. 1,910.00 cr. RRR 2022 Rs. 1,251.00 cr. KGF: Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 1,189.00 cr. Pathaan 2023 Rs. 1,031.00 cr. Jawan 2023 Rs. 1,150.00 cr. Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 1,635.00 cr. Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 1,009.00 cr.

There is also Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed Rs. 987 crore worldwide. However, when 3D charges are included, the film does cross the four-digit mark, which would technically make Dhurandhar the ninth Indian film in the club. That said, since the prevailing industry reporting norm in India excludes 3D charges, Kalki 2898 AD is not counted in the official records for now. Should reporting norms evolve in the future, the film may well be recognised as part of this elite club. You can read more about it here.

NOTE: The official box office grosses from China include online ticket booking charges, which isn't the case in India or, for that matter, anywhere in the world. These charges are excluded. Including these charges, i.e. taking official box office grosses from China, would put Dangal at Rs. 2003 crore.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film ride past 1000 crore worldwide with 24 million plus overseas