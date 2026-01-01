11 K-drama and OTT releases to check out in January 2026: Can This Love Be Translated to Single’s Inferno Season 5

2026 has begun with a myriad of TV shows and OTT releases for fans of the Korean entertainment world to add to their watchlist. Here’s everything you need to know about all the new K-dramas and digital content dropping this month.

1. Physical: Welcome to Mongolia

The cast of Physical: Asia reunites as Team Korea heads to Mongolia to meet up with fellow participants. Between the home ground winners who managed to surprise the viewers of countless countries and the runner-up team, which managed to make some crowd favorites bite dust with their fighting spirit, the viewers are in for a ride as their off-screen shenanigans come alive in this one-time reality show. A special Australian friend makes a visit.

Cast: Kim Dong Hyun, Amotti, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Lkhagva-Ochir, Eddie Williams

Kim Dong Hyun, Amotti, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Lkhagva-Ochir, Eddie Williams Director (/Creators): Jang Ho Gi, Baek Seon Hye

Jang Ho Gi, Baek Seon Hye No. of episodes: 4

4 Genre: Reality program, Lifestyle

Reality program, Lifestyle Release Date: January 1, 2026

January 1, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

2. My Korean Boyfriend

Many people dream of finding their perfect love story in South Korea, much like what those dreamy K-dramas show them. These 5 Brazilian women take it upon themselves to head to the whimsical world and try it out by meeting their crushes. It’s a Korean drama-inspired but far from the reality of what love and dating look like.

Cast: Camila Kim, Katy Dias, Luanny Vital, Mariana Tollendal, Morena Monaco

Camila Kim, Katy Dias, Luanny Vital, Mariana Tollendal, Morena Monaco Director: Lucas Diego Lopez

Lucas Diego Lopez No. of episodes: 8

8 Language: Brazilian Portuguese

Brazilian Portuguese Genre: Reality program, Lifestyle

Reality program, Lifestyle Release Date: January 1, 2026

January 1, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

3. The Judge Returns

Lee Han Young is a righteous judge who makes decisions based on facts. But one day a ruling against a conglomerate chairman which puts the latter into imprisonment and himself six feet under, causes a big mess. Given a second chance at life, he returns to take responsibility for his actions and avenge his demise, turning the wrongs into rights. Striving for justice, even if it means defying his own seniors, he marches ahead with his old memories still intact.

Cast: Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, Won Jin Ah, Baek Jin Hee, Tae Won Seok, Hwang Hee

Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, Won Jin Ah, Baek Jin Hee, Tae Won Seok, Hwang Hee Director: Lee Jae Jin, Park Mi Yeon

Lee Jae Jin, Park Mi Yeon No. of episodes: 14

14 Genre: Action, Mystery, Law, Fantasy

Action, Mystery, Law, Fantasy Release Date: January 2, 2026

January 2, 2026 Where to watch: MBC, TVING, Wavve, HBO Max, Viki

4. To My Beloved Thief

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, Hong Eun Jo is a noblewoman who is born to a noble father and a commoner mother. She hides behind the ruse of a male thief named Hong Gil Dong, who steals from corrupt officials to redirect the loot to poor people. Prince Yi Yeol is tasked with finding the infamous perpetrator and putting him behind bars. Chaos unfurls as they exchange souls and their entangled fates tie them together, stronger than ever, letting the flower of romance bloom.

Cast: Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, Hong Min Gi, Han So Eun, Choi Won Young, Ha Seok Jin, Lee Seung Woo, Song Ji Ho

Director: Ham Young Geol

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Historical, Comedy, Romance

Release Date: January 3, 2026

Where to watch: KBS2, Wavve, Viki, Netflix

5. Spring Fever

Yoon Bom is a Seoul girl and has been for a while, but after a bad experience hurls her back to the small town of Shinsu-eup, the citizens notice her more than ever. She comes across Seon Jae Kyu, CEO of JK Power Energy, and a visually tough man who has a teenage nephew. While initially appearing rough, he turns out to be a charming man with a lot of consideration for others. Sparks begin to flow between the exchange teacher and the strong businessman.

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin, Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Bae Jung Nam, Jin Kyung

Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin, Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Bae Jung Nam, Jin Kyung Director: Park Won Gook

Park Won Gook No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Life, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Life, Drama Release Date: January 5, 2026

January 5, 2026 Where to watch: tvN, TVING, Prime Video

6. No Tail to Tell

Eunho is a fun-loving and cunning gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who has ascended to the human realm but has no plans to turn into one. She enjoys all the entertaining bits of this world with the help of her eternal youth and avoids doing any good. Kang Si Yeol is a famed football player who has the love of fans from around the globe and is a big narcissist. A sudden happening pits them against each other, and she turns into a human, much to her dismay. What awaits is a hilarious turn of events that brings them closer together.

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Lomon, Jang Dong Joo, Lee Si Woo, Kim Tae Woo, Kim Tae Jung, Lee Seung Joon, Hwang Soo Hyun, In Gyo Jin

Kim Hye Yoon, Lomon, Jang Dong Joo, Lee Si Woo, Kim Tae Woo, Kim Tae Jung, Lee Seung Joon, Hwang Soo Hyun, In Gyo Jin Director: Kim Jung Kwon

Kim Jung Kwon No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

Comedy, Romance, Fantasy Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 Where to watch: SBS, Netflix

7. Can This Love Be Translated?

Ju Ho Jin is a multilingual interpreter who gets hired to work for beloved actress Cha Mu Hee. He accompanies her on set for the filming of a dating TV show where she meets many people. With their contrasting personalities and views on love, they butt heads but soon find themselves understanding each other’s perspective and form a strong relationship.

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo Sung, Lee Yi Dam, Hyunri

Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo Sung, Lee Yi Dam, Hyunri Director: Yoo Young Eun (Created by Hong Sisters)

Yoo Young Eun (Created by Hong Sisters) No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release Date: January 16, 2026

January 16, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

8. Undercover Miss Hong

Set in the late 1990s, Hong Geum Bo is a skilled inspector at the Financial Supervisory Service. While investigating a securities company with suspicious flow of funds, she goes undercover as a 20-year-old high school graduate, Hong Jang Mi (her sister’s name), by using her youthful appearance to her advantage. While trying to find the truth behind the funds and juggling workplace drama as well as new relationships, she comes across Sin Jeong Woo, the new CEO of Hanmin Securities company, who is upright and has trouble accepting this new girl in his team who starkly resembles his past crush.

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Go Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, Cho Han Gyeol, Yuna

Park Shin Hye, Go Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, Cho Han Gyeol, Yuna Director: Park Seon Ho

Park Seon Ho No. of episodes: 16

16 Genre: Comedy, Crime, Office

Comedy, Crime, Office Release Date: January 17, 2026

January 17, 2026 Where to watch: tvN, TVING

9. Positively Yours

Kang Doo Joon is a second-generation chaebol who has stepped into the shoes of his late brother and dedicated all his days to running their company. He has no plans to get married until he meets Jang Hui Won on one fateful night. Her observation of her parents’ married life and growing up under a strict mother moulds her into a cold person. She’s a career-focused woman whose love life is nonexistent until a one-night stand with a seemingly perfect man messes up her life.

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, Kim Da Som

Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, Kim Da Som Director: Kim Jin Seong

Kim Jin Seong No. of episodes: 12

12 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Family

Comedy, Romance, Family Release Date: January 17, 2026

January 17, 2026 Where to watch: Channel A, Viki

10. Single's Inferno Season 5

The most sizzling dating reality show returns to the screens, where once again happening young men and women are brought together on a deserted island. Only matching with one who their heart demands, will get them to move to a lavish island beside, but missed signals, crossed connections, and more get in the way. The newest season promises more fun for fans of the Korean program.

Cast: Cho Kyu Hyun, Lee Da Hee, Jung Han Hae, Dex, Hong Jin Kyung (Rumored cast members include Kim Minji, Kim Goeun, Lee Yeji, Song Eun Woo, Mina Sue Choi, Lim Sung Jin, Kim Ji Han, Danny Koo

Cho Kyu Hyun, Lee Da Hee, Jung Han Hae, Dex, Hong Jin Kyung (Rumored cast members include Kim Minji, Kim Goeun, Lee Yeji, Song Eun Woo, Mina Sue Choi, Lim Sung Jin, Kim Ji Han, Danny Koo Director: Kim Jae Won

Kim Jae Won No. of episodes: 8-10

8-10 Genre: Romance, Reality TV

Romance, Reality TV Release Date: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

11. Recipe For Love

Two families in the Onjeong neighborhood have a long-running feud for the past 30 years. Gong Ju Ah has a medical license but gives up her doctor career to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer. Yang Hyun Bin is a businessman in the fashion industry with experience stemming from years of running start-ups. The two were childhood sweethearts who were separated because of their families’ dispute. They reunite in their workplace, where once hidden feelings begin to surface.

Cast: Jin Se Yeon, Park Ki Woong, Yoo Ho Jung, So Yi Hyun, Kim Seung Soo, Kim Hyung Mook

Jin Se Yeon, Park Ki Woong, Yoo Ho Jung, So Yi Hyun, Kim Seung Soo, Kim Hyung Mook Director: Han Joon Seo

Han Joon Seo No. of episodes: 50

50 Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Family

Comedy, Romance, Drama, Family Release Date: January 31, 2026

January 31, 2026 Where to watch: KBS2

