12.12: The Day becomes most viewed Korean film this year surpassing 10 million moviegoers

Hwang Jung Min, Jung Woo Sung, Lee Sung Min, Park Hae Joon, and Kim Sung Kyun starrer film 12.12: The Day surpassed 10 million viewers on December 24, as the Korean Film Council declared. Released on November 22, the film achieved this milestone in less than 33 days.

It's 10 million for 12.12: The Day

A non-franchise film hasn't achieved this milestone since Parasite four years ago. Despite the release of new films like Noryang: Sea of Death, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Trolls: Band Together, and 3 Days of Vacation during the bustling December season, 12.12: The Day held its ground as the top-selling Korean film for an impressive 33 consecutive days. Surpassing 10,690,288 viewers in just 34 days, it has now outpaced this year's previous box office leader, The Outlaws 3 (10,682,813 viewers).

This accomplishment positions 12.12: The Day among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, surpassing audience numbers of blockbusters like Parasite, Frozen, Interstellar, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and The King and the Clown. The film has firmly established itself as a box office juggernaut, captivating audiences this winter and creating a new legend in the box office history.

More about 12.12: The Dat – cast and plot

12.12: The Day marks a significant milestone for lead actor Jung Woo Sung and director Kim Seong Su, as it is their first film to reach the 10 million tickets sold mark. For actor Hwang Jung Min, this achievement is his third, following Ode to My Father (2014) and Veteran (2015). The collaboration between Jung Woo Sung and director Kim Seong Su marks their fifth project together. Director Kim Seong Su has previously directed successful action noirs such as Beat (1997), City of the Rising Sun (1999), and Asura: The City of Madness (2016).

Jung Woo Sung, known for his roles in hit films like A Moment to Remember (2004), The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008), and Steel Rain (2017), joins the elite club of actors with films surpassing 10 million tickets sold, achieving this feat after 29 years.

Set during the military coup on December 12, 1979, in Seoul, 12.12: The Day depicts nine critical hours. While based on real events, the film employs fictionalized character names.

Hwang Jung Min stars as Chun Doo Gwang, the coup instigator, while Jung Woo Sung portrays Lee Tae Shin, a defender trying to thwart the coup. Lee Seong Min and Park Hae Joon also play crucial roles. The film's popularity has sparked the 12.12: The Day Challenge, where viewers share their post-film heartbeats and stress levels measured by smartwatches.



