12.12: The Day draws an audience of over 6 million; first original Korean film to achieve this since pandemic
Jung Woo Sung-starrer 12.12: The Day hit the theaters on 22 November and since then, it has been making headlines because of its record-breaking footfall. Read below to know more!
Jung Woo Sung-starrer 12.12: The Day reigns at box office, reaching an audience of over 6 million
The film is second-fastest Korean film of 2023 to hit 6 million mark, after The Roundup: No Way Out
12.12: The Day, starring veteran actor Jung Woo Sung, has surpassed over 6 million moviegoers, becoming the first non-sequel Korean movie this year to earn this feat.
The political thriller film 12.12: The Day was released on 22 November. It kick-started with a powerful USD 11 million opening weekend. The film has reached its third week and it continues to reign at the box office as its last weekend collection was around USD 34.2 million.Â
As the movie hit the 6 million mark today, it has also become the second-highest-grossing film of 2023. The first spot is secured by the crime thriller film titled The Roundup: No Way Out, which was released in May 2023 and was the third part of the successful franchise The Roundup.
12.12: The Day dominates box office with over 6 Million moviegoers
On December 9, Korean Film Council announced that 12:12 The Day witnessed a footfall of 6,000,754 as of 12:02 AM (KST).
Whatâ€™s interesting to know is that the box office collection of Korean movies was affected due to the pandemic in 2020, and this film, 12:12 The Day, has led to an increase in moviegoers, bringing life back to Korean cinemas. It has reached this milestone of 6 million mark within 18 days.
More about 12.12: The Day
12.12: The Day is a historical political film featuring renowned actors namely, Hwang Jung Min, Jung Woo Sung, Lee Sung Min, and more. Helmed by director Kim Sung Su, the film is based on real-life events and is set against the backdrop of the late 1970s and early 1980s.
The movie focuses on the action events of the military coup in South Korea after President Park Chung Hee was assassinated on 26 October 1979.
Using pseudonyms, actor Hwang Jung Min takes on the role of Major General Chun Doo Gwang, which was based on the real-life character of Chun Doo-hwan who later became the 5th President of Korea. Jung Woo-sung plays Major General Lee Tae Shin, whose real name is Jang Tae Wan, Commander of the Capital Garrison Command.
