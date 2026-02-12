12 K-dramas confirmed for 2026 tvN release: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young’s Four Hands, Kim Go Eun-Kim Jae Won’s Yumi’s Cells 3

2026 is full of exciting K-dramas. On February 12, tvN shared its list of new Korean shows hitting its screens this year. Among the list were 12 new titles that will find their way into the viewers’ hearts. Moreover, first looks for many awaited shows were also revealed, including Four Hands starring Lee Jun Young and Song Kang, all set to be the latter’s first K-drama post-military.

tvN drops full release plan with 12 new Korean dramas for 2026 release

The release date and schedule for shows like Mad Concrete Dreams and Siren’s Kiss were confirmed as March 14 at 9:10 pm KST and March 2 at 8:50 pm KST, respectively. A clip was shared with brief introductions to the dozen title names and their cast lineup. Watch the video below:

Check out the titles confirmed as well as the cast and available details, as follows.

Sr No K-drama Name Cast list 1 Mad Concrete Dreams Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Shim Eun Kyung 2 Siren's Kiss Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon 3 Spellbound Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong 4 Filing for Love Shin Hye Sun, Gong Myoung 5 Yumi's Cells 3 Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won 6 Four Hands Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, Jang Gyuri 7 The Legend of Kitchen Soldier Park Ji Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho 8 Back to Work! Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun 9 My Favorite Employee Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Joon, Cha Woo Min 10 My Guilty Human Im Si Wan, Seol In Ah 11 Retired Agent Management Team Cha Seung Won, Kim Do Hoon 12 100 Days of Lies Park Jinyoung, Kim Yoo Jung

ALSO READ: 9 K-dramas confirmed for 2026 Disney+ release: Perfect Crown, Portraits of Delusion and The Remarried Empress