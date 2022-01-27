127 Day: A stroll down the Neo zone with 7 knockout moments from NCT 127

If you have been a regular at the K-pop table, chances are, you have seen your fair share of these boys- making it, breaking it and revolutionising the scene in their unique little ways. We’re talking about the members of the supergroup NCT, and notably, its subunit NCT 127. Right from their inception, the 10 boys- 9 active at the moment- have birthed an individualistic identity that is sure to carry a legacy.

Making it their 5th celebration of its kind, the boy group crosses over another 127 Day on January 27, one where they seem much more closer to their fans and own their identity as flag bearers of a remarkable story. We take a look at the Top 7 moments from NCT 127 where they etched another striking headline to their names.



1. 127:

The layover from a temporary subunit, NCT U, to a fixed one in the form of NCT 127 was as smooth as one could expect. While critics were still reeling from one of the most unique concepts to hit the music market, NCT 127 entered with their ‘longitude coordinate of Seoul’ concept and the industry was never the same again. The boys were familiar faces, revealed by their agency over time and their unveiling was finally underway, but their story was a wonderment.

2. July 7, 2016:

The day where it all began. SM Entertainment had instituted its next ace card and the world was ready for a flamboyant debut. NCT 127 delivered with unclasped hoses blasting on beat and an aerial stunt that not only caught the eyes of the fans who awaited an official debut from these talented men but also cemented their grit over meshed coverups.





3. Cherry Bomb:

Dropping like a bomb, the group came out with a personal favourite and if you had any doubts who the biggest hit was, NCT 127 set the record straight with this one. Heavy on a trendy beat that carried their spectacular rap skills, soon the song saw a viral success.





4. Let's Shut Up & Dance:

Collaborating with American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo alongside the uber-stylish, labelmate and senior, EXO’s LAY, NCT 127 delved into a one-off feature on ‘Let's Shut Up & Dance’. A culmination of joined forces between South Korean, American and Chinese superstars, the song was well-received. NCT 127 earned high praises for their infallible presence through an incredible dance break that put them on the radar by becoming an inspiration for international dance marshals.





5. Going global:

On the heels of their continued success, NCT 127 was out to make it big and their next steps were some that set an unshakable foundation for the group’s progress. They entered the global market with a reliable footing in the South Korean market, a team that was ready to give it all and a dedicated fan following that awaited their genre-hopping music to transcend all barriers. Appearance on talk shows, performance at the 2017 MTV EMAs & Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - firsts for any K-pop act and a global distribution deal had strengthened their standing and the boys were stopping for no one.

6. Sticker:

While the world slowed down because of a pandemic, NCT 127 was far from applying brakes. A cancelled world tour only meant the boys were hungry for more. Around the corner was their next release in the form of a full fledged album and thus came- ‘Sticker’. The neo-ness was out to grab keen ears and so it did. NCT 127 recorded a staggering 1.3 million pre-orders for their third studio album, ‘Sticker, in just 24 hours. As if that wasn’t marvellous enough, ‘Sticker’ debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 charts- marking a personal best.





7. Daesang:

January 23, 2022- The day when each NCTzen heaved a sigh of relief and probably shed some precious tears much like the members of NCT 127, who had won the Grand Prize, i.e. their first Daesang, at the 2022 Seoul Music Awards. This moment is surely one that brings their journey a full circle as boys who heralded a concept so unique that it almost seemed unreal, through to their globalisation, barrier-breaking music, climaxing with a pole place at their homeland, the Seoul boys had finally won.



The page has just been turned and we are sure many more sparkling moments await- so get yourself in the Neo zone and fasten your seatbelts- as the train can’t stop, won’t stop!

