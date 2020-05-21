  1. Home
13 Reasons Why: 13 hilarious fan reactions to the Season 4 trailer: At some point, isn't it enough is enough?

Finally, the trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 4 is out and it's amped with some thrilling sequences, getting us excited for the final season. Check out how fans reacted to the trailer, which included some hilarious memes as well.
May 21, 2020
After three seasons of a thrilling roller coaster ride, the students at Liberty High School are all set to bid their final farewell as 13 Reasons Why Season 4 drops on Netflix next month. We'll have a lot of unanswered questions solved with the most important being; who killed Monty de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos)? After breaking our hearts with the 'last read' tease, the makers have finally dropped the trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 4 and it's as insane as you would expect it to be.

Initially, it seems as though the surviving students were finally finding some semblance of a calm environment but with Monty's mysterious death, his scorned lover Winston Williams (Deaken Bluman) is hell-bent on seeking revenge. This means that we get to see Clay Jenkins (Dylan Minnette) unravelling in a major way that could even rival his emotional instability during Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) death. We're also being welcomed by the ghostly spirits of Monty and Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) who have a starring role in the students' nightmares.

When it comes to the fan reactions, it's mostly been a mixed response to the trailer as many feel that the series should have ended a long time ago. Memes have already been generated using the character quotes, which were revealed in the trailer. When it comes to the positive points that fans are excited to revisit, it's Clay and Justin Foley's (Brandon Flynn) mushy bromance, as well as Deaken, being the new charismatic teenage crush.

Check out 13 fan reactions to 13 Reasons Why Season 4 trailer below:

Are you excited to watch 13 Reasons Why Season 4? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 releases on June 5, 2020.

