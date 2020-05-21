13 Reasons Why: 13 hilarious fan reactions to the Season 4 trailer: At some point, isn't it enough is enough?

Finally, the trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 4 is out and it's amped with some thrilling sequences, getting us excited for the final season. Check out how fans reacted to the trailer, which included some hilarious memes as well.

After three seasons of a thrilling roller coaster ride, the students at Liberty High School are all set to bid their final farewell as 13 Reasons Why Season 4 drops on Netflix next month. We'll have a lot of unanswered questions solved with the most important being; who killed Monty de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos)? After breaking our hearts with the 'last read' tease, the makers have finally dropped the trailer for 13 Reasons Why Season 4 and it's as insane as you would expect it to be.

Initially, it seems as though the surviving students were finally finding some semblance of a calm environment but with Monty's mysterious death, his scorned lover Winston Williams (Deaken Bluman) is hell-bent on seeking revenge. This means that we get to see Clay Jenkins (Dylan Minnette) unravelling in a major way that could even rival his emotional instability during Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) death. We're also being welcomed by the ghostly spirits of Monty and Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) who have a starring role in the students' nightmares.

When it comes to the fan reactions, it's mostly been a mixed response to the trailer as many feel that the series should have ended a long time ago. Memes have already been generated using the character quotes, which were revealed in the trailer. When it comes to the positive points that fans are excited to revisit, it's Clay and Justin Foley's (Brandon Flynn) mushy bromance, as well as Deaken, being the new charismatic teenage crush.

Check out 13 fan reactions to 13 Reasons Why Season 4 trailer below:

Justin : Dont freak out. Me after watching the trailer :

#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/uR0P80Gm4i — (@glooryetta) May 20, 2020

jeff deserves so much more than netflix gave him #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/ZlzODZcm2A — (@wroelur) May 20, 2020

another season of dealing with ani’s stupid ass #13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/HUabnqZwmv — kerry (@sweetlybowen) May 20, 2020

Me when I heard #13ReasonsWhy is coming back for one more season pic.twitter.com/oUTbB2ZJjc — David Opie (@DavidOpie) May 20, 2020

So excited to see my favourite brothers back on screen #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/eWyHH7m22D — Jodie Comer's Wife (@wokestofscrolls) May 20, 2020

king winston gonna have SCREENTIME screentime oh yeah oh yeah #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/vejyv46ZaS — mikey (@tremmett) May 20, 2020

THE TRAILER IS SO GOOD AND CLAY AND JUSTIN LOOK SO GOOD, I can’t wait to watch it omggg #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/q7HspLWb0F — (@itsmuskaaann) May 20, 2020

#13ReasonsWhy

me after realising Clay is gonna be tortured again in the final season: pic.twitter.com/9b9onltEP4 — Farhan Khan (@farhan_nitrate_) May 20, 2020

probably the best thing that has ever happened on this show#13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/DLNXboSipX — m (@m_vmpire) May 18, 2020

Are you excited to watch 13 Reasons Why Season 4? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: 13 Reasons Why creator REVEALS he rewatched end of Lost, Gossip Girl before writing supersized series finale

13 Reasons Why Season 4 releases on June 5, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×