13 Reasons Why actor Devin Druid reveals why the finale season is 'a proper sendoff'

Devin Druid who plays the role of Tyler Down in 13 Reasons Why teases fans with the plot of the fourth season ahead of its release.

Actor Devin Druid who plays the role of Tyler Down in 13 Reasons Why has spoken to TV Line about the final season of the teen drama ahead of its release. The fourth season of 13 Reasons Why is all set to release on Netflix today and Devin Druid is shooting up our excitement talking about important developments in the final season. Devin aka Tyler says the final season is a 'proper sendoff' to all its characters and its a departure from the other seasons.

"We were really fortunate that Netflix gave us the opportunity to have this many seasons and write an actual ending. Not every show has that same luxury, so I’m really grateful," he says. Talking about the crux of the finale, he revealed, "this season just takes a look at everything these characters have gone through, and the story comes from how they react to all of that. So it kind of goes the opposite way, which I think is really fun."

It forces its characters to confront everything they’ve done in the past, including the painful secrets they agreed to bury in the previous seasons. In the second season, Tyler brought an assault rifle to the school dance. "If something like that were to get brought back into play, that would certainly be traumatizing for Tyler. It would also threaten everything he has worked on and built towards in order to make things right. So he’s definitely worried about that," Devin hinted. "These characters have a few huge secrets that they’re trying to keep under wraps, so everyone has a lot to worry about," he added.

