13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette on bidding adieu to the show: It's emotional but I'm mainly just excited

Dylan Minnette shares his feelings at the end of 13 Reasons Why season 4 and reveals he's emotional but excited.

The fourth season of 13 Reasons Why is out now and the starring cast is as excited as the fans as it is the final and the last season of the franchise. The four season-long teen drama show has been a rage ever since Netflix dropped its first season back in 2017 and now the final scene is out for the audience to binge-watch. For the uninitiated, 13 Reasons Why follows the story of Hannah Baker played by Katherine Langford, a young girl who moves into a new college and begins fresh. A few months into the place, she ends up committing suicide and leaves a box of videotapes behind her which is found by her classmate Clay weeks after her tragic death. On playing the cassettes, he learns that Hannah has recorded those tapes wherein she has revealed 13 reasons why she decided to take her own life and who were the people behind her suicide.

The first three installments have been an instant hit and now fans are ready for the fourth and the final season of 13 Reasons Why. During an interview with ET, Dylan Minnette, who plays the role of Clay Jenson in the series, expressed his feelings on bidding adieu to the show after four long seasons and it seems that the actor isn't ready to say goodbye to his character yet. "Yeah, it's weird. I'm very excited for the season to come out. I'm happy ‘cause it's something that people can look forward to watching or having during this time because I think any sort of, you know, a lot of stuff is on standstill right now… but yeah, it's strange," he told ET.

"It's emotional but I'm mainly just excited," Dylan Minnette added. "It's always a staple of my year. I always know that in the last four years I've been like, ‘OK, I'm gonna go spend six or so months in the Bay Area and the show is gonna come out this year too and I'm gonna have press and all this stuff’ and this is the last time and it's really, really strange to not have that to look forward to and it definitely makes you miss it even more," the actor walked down the memory lane. "But I'm just excited and it's the right time ending the show on the terms that we want to and I feel like we're giving a sendoff to these characters and one that is deserved," he added.

The fourth season of 13 Reasons Why explores Dylan Minnette's character Clay's mental health, a subject that the actor has been wanting to work on for quite some time now. "It was important… I've been wanting that for Clay since season 1. There's so much going on inside of him, you know, what is it? How do you pinpoint it? How do you label it? How much does it actually affect him? How deep does it go? I had all of these questions and I feel like it's perfect that in season 4, Clay is seeing Dr. Altman because Dr. Altman has been name-dropped since season 2 of the show. I feel like it's just the perfect way to help tell Clay's story in the final season and it feels very rounded… I'm glad that season 4 is sort of what it is, a deep dive into Clay's mind," he explained.

"I like to hope that he ends up overcoming most of the struggles... I think everyone wants Clay to overcome the struggles that he's gone through since the beginning of the show and for all of these characters," Dyan gave a little hint about his character in the fourth season. "I can't get into specifics about but there were a lot of conversations with Brian [Yorkey] before this season about things that I felt like we should see with Clay and then low and behold, there they are in the script later, so it definitely felt like a real collaboration with Brian this year on a lot of the storytelling of Clay," he teased the fans.

Earlier, Devin Druid who plays Tyler Down in 13 Reasons Why also divulged a few details about the series. Talking about the crux of the finale, he revealed, "this season just takes a look at everything these characters have gone through, and the story comes from how they react to all of that. So it kind of goes the opposite way, which I think is really fun." It forces its characters to confront everything they’ve done in the past, including the painful secrets they agreed to bury in the previous seasons. For Tyler, he will be seen facing consequences of the fact that he brought an assault rifle to the school dance in the second season.

