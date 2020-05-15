13 Reasons Why: Are Bryce Walker and Monty de la Cruz a part of season 4? Showrunner Brian Yorkey REVEALS

13 Reasons Why will be releasing its final season next month and in a recent interview, Brian Yorkey, the showrunner of the web series has revealed if we will see Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) and Monty de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos) in season 4. Read below to know what Brian had to disclose on the same.

13 Reasons Why is reaching its end next month as season 4 marks the last time we will be delving into the controversial lives of Liberty High School students. From its first season, there's been a lot of chatter regarding the themes that have been associated with the storyline. Moreover, it's also made household names out of cast members like Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette. Recently, a tearjerking video featuring the cast was shared to announce the release date of Season 4, i.e. June 5, 2020.

One thing that fans noticed during the final table read was the presence of Justin Prentice and Timothy Granaderos in the room. *SPOILERS ALERT* We all know that Bryce Walker and Monty de la Cruz died in the last season with the mystery back then being about Bryce's death. On the other hand, we will now soon come to know in the final season as to who was behind Monty's murder. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, when Brian Yorkey, 13 Reasons Why showrunner, was asked if we would be dealing with multiple timelines as Bryce and Monty may be a part of season 4.

"I'm trying not to spoil anything but I will say that I can't remember the exact line but in season 3, but Clay's sitting alone in the robotics room and it's pouring rain and Bryce shows up and he says something like, 'The dead don't stay dead around here.' So I think that it being 13 Reasons Why, even though both Bryce and Monty are gone from this earth, there will be ways that they factor into our story and certainly into the states of mind of our characters in season 4," Brian revealed to EW.

ALSO READ: 13 Reasons Why creator REVEALS he rewatched end of Lost, Gossip Girl before writing supersized series finale

Are you excited to see 13 Reasons Why Season 4? Let us know your reviews in the comments section below.

Credits :Entertainment Weekly

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×