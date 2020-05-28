From 13 Reasons Why, Choked to Gong Yoo & Kim Go Eun's Goblin, series and movies releasing on Netflix in June

13 Reasons Why, Choked, Fuller House 4 and more releasing on Netflix in June. What are you going to watch on the OTT platform?

It has been difficult to keep a tab on the day owing to the lockdown. But we are finally putting May to rest and looking at June with new hopes. While it is difficult to pin a date on when the Coronavirus-induced lockdown would end, thankfully, we have a slew of movies and series that are releasing on Netflix in June that could help us get through the lockdown. The new series is a mixed bag of anime, Bollywood, K-Drama and more. Without further ado, here are a few series and movies to look forward to in June 2020 on Netflix:

Choked:

Anurag Kashyap is revisiting the OTT platform with his new presentation titled Choked. As the trailer reveals, the movie revolves around a bank employee discovering bundles of note coughing out of her kitchen pipeline. While she uses the money to better her life, demonetization ruins her play and things turn dark. Choked stars Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead.

Fuller House Farewell Season:

After we watched DJ, Stephanie and Michelle grow up under the shadow of Danny Tanner, Uncle Jess and Joey, fans of Full House were treated to how the sisters (sans Michelle) would go about life when they turn parents. With three fun seasons, Fuller House has won hearts but it is all set to bow down to fans with Fuller House Farewell Season.

13 Reasons Why:

Like Fuller House, 13 Reasons Why is also bowing down to their loyal fans with the release of their season 4. The final season sees Clay and other teenagers coming to terms with Bryce Walker's murder as they try to hide their role in covering it up.

Goblin:

South Korean Drama fans, brace yourselves for Goblin is set to drop on Netflix. The popular fantasy romantic K-Drama, starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, and Yoo In-na, has found a home on Netflix and we cannot wait to binge-watch it. Why should you watch it? Well, not only does it star The King: Eternal Monarch's Go-eun but it is penned by Kim Eun-sook, one of the best K-Drama writers in the country.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series:

Loved Pokémon? Then you might want to set a reminder for this one. Netflix, along with The Pokemon Company International, is releasing a set of 12 episodes to the 23rd season of the animated series on June 12. While we argue over our pick of Pokemons, the streaming platform will reportedly add the remaining episodes of the series as the quarter ends.

The Politician Season 2:

If you thought it was all anime and K-Drama, be assured that Netflix has something for everyone. The new season of The Politician drops this month, bringing some political drama to your living room.

Da 5 Bloods:

Giving his Black Panther suit a rest, Chadwick Boseman will be exploring the streets of Vietnam in Da 5 Bloods. The film tells the tale of 4 African American vets who head to Vietnam searching for the remains of their squad leader and a buried treasure.

Dark Season 3:

The intense and well obviously dark German science fiction web series is set to release its third season later in June.

The Last Days of American Crime:

If you are tripping over Money Heist, Netflix is all set to give you another heist to obsess over. The Last Days of American Crime tells the story 2 men and a woman planning a heist before the government tweaks its rules and forbids people from committing crime forever.

While these are a few confirmed arrivals on the platform, rumour has it that the platform could house a few big Bollywood releases. This includes:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl:

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl tails the journey of the airforce pilot who played a crucial part in the Kargil War. The biopic was supposed to release in April. However, it seems like the movie will see an OTT release in June.

Khaali Peeli:

Another project that was supposed to see a theatrical release is rumoured to release on the OTT platform. The romantic-action sees Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

Ludo:

Another B-Town film that could see the light on the OTT platform seems to be Ludo. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maney and Rohit Suresh Saraf, it is helmed by Anurag Basu and it is reportedly in talks to premiere on the platform.

Which series/movies are you looking forward to in June? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

