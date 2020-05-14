13 Reasons Why creator REVEALS he rewatched end of Lost, Gossip Girl before writing supersized series finale

13 Reasons Why Season 14, which comes out on June 5, 2020, also marks the end for the teenage drama that was as popular as it was controversial. Regarding the ending, showrunner Brian Yorkey rewatched several series finales of iconic shows to draw inspiration for the supersized series finale of 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why, with its impactful first season, opened a can of worms regarding teenage depression and the after-effects on the same. Though controversial, there was a conversation that started for the better with many crediting the series in helping them come forward with their own struggles. Three seasons later, the series is finally coming to an end with a season 4, that comes out on June 5, 2020. Recently, there was an emotional announcement regarding the release of 13 Reasons Why Season 4 as we saw the cast break down during their table read for the final season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey spoke candidly about the pressure felt while penning the series finale as it had to be an apt ending to please all fans. Last year, Game of Thrones was a primary example of how a bad series finale can completely transform the reputation that an iconic series had once held proudly. So, how did Brian & Co. go about bringing a genuine, fulfilling end to 13 Reasons Why? Yorkey confessed that there was a "tremendous amount of pressure" while writing the series finale.

"Before we went into the writers' room for season 4 I got obsessively into it, I read every review of the end of The Sopranos, of Lost, of How I Met Your Mother, of Breaking Bad, of Gossip Girl, all those shows that got planned endings, I read everything. I rewatched maybe a dozen finales, and then I was like, 'Okay, I'm setting it aside and writing the show and we'll see where it ends and we'll try to end it as we began it, which is as honestly as we can and as truthfully as we can and whatever happens happens,'" Brian revealed

Nonetheless, Yorkey is extremely proud of their supersized finale episode as it's very special. Even if people aren't super happy with the ending of 13 Reasons Why, Brian stated that fans at least can't say that they were stingy with the series finale.

