13 Reasons Why Final Season Trailer: Clay Jensen is caught in the middle of a sensational revenge drama

Netflix released the official trailer of the fourth and final season of its highly anticipated series, 13 Reasons Why. Check it out.

Clay Jensen is terribly caught in the middle of a wild storm at Liberty High School. Netflix released the official trailer of the fourth and final season of its highly anticipated series, 13 Reasons Why. The trailer begins with Justin telling Clay not to freak out, as someone sprays paints the words, 'Monty was framed' at the school premise. Well, this is just the beginning of an intriguing and edge of the seat trailer. The trailer sees how Clay looks at Alex who pushed Bryce Walker into water. But, the twist in the tale comes when Monty is framed for the bad deed.

And things only take a turn for the worse when Monty dies after being blamed for Bryce's death. Now, someone is trying to solve the great mystery of Bryce Walker's death by solving all the mysterious equations at Liberty High to prove that Monty was innocent and that he was framed for someone else's crime. Clay Jensen is facing an uphill task of revealing what he knows to keep to it hidden. Bryce Walker as shown in previous seasons got away with many things, but could this be the reason Clay Jensen decides to be quiet about the real killer of Bryce Walker.

Watch the official trailer of 13 Reasons Why's final season:

There is no absolute black and white for Clay in the final season of 13 Reasons Why. But, only more unsolved questions which are full of grey. Now, the final season shall reveal how the complex and unsettling tale of Liberty High School comes to an end.

Credits :youtube

