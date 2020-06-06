13 Reasons Why S4 Review: Barring some heartbreaking sequences, we're glad Dylan Minnette's series is OVER

13 Reasons Why Season 4 Review: Although you are obliged to binge-watch the series, it fails to educate like it promises to. With some excellent performances by Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn, it's the writing that truly disappoints.

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why Cast: Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe

13 Reasons Why Creator: Brian Yorkey

When I first started watching 13 Reasons Why; at a time when it's sheer existence created a debate as to whether it was meant to educate or entertain, I was amongst those that felt it deserved to exist. With mental health still not getting the spotlight it so deserves, the Brian Yorkey series started a conversation. Through the tragic tale of Hannah Baker, we saw how one negatively induced action can prove detrimental without you even noticing. Then, came season 2 and with it, we, along with Clay Jensen were given the opportunity to let go and move on.

Then came season 3 and logic went straight to hell. What was supposed to be a conversation on social issues, became fodder for over-the-top entertainment. Moreover, season 4 was even more puzzling thanks to its Riverdale-like treatment. From the get-go, we go head-on into the surviving students and how they're coping after Monty de la Cruz's death. Even though he didn't have anything to do with the murder, it's Clay, who is the most affected because of his guilt that is slowly and strategically eating him alive, thanks to blaming Monty for Bryce Walker's death.

There's also Jessica, who is coping with the concept of being the President while battling her inner demons, with Bryce's constant spirit tormenting her. Let's not forget Justin, who seems to be coping well post rehab and working towards a more successful life that he just may be lucky enough to get until something big triggers his sobriety. Each student is running from their past, which sooner or later catches up to them hard.

Before we get into the haywire storyline, the cast has to be given a special mention for making the characters, relatable. While Katherine Langford may have owned season 1, Dylan Minnette is what keeps us hooked to the show with his heartbreaking performance. Given the mess that Clay is in, writhing in his own self, is brought forward by Dylan beautifully. However, the B-grade horror movie effects added as a recreation of his mental health was borderline caricaturish and dampened the impact one would usually have with such a complex character.

Alisha Boe as Jessica isn't given the spotlight that she deserves and is instead shoved to the corner, stuck in a love triangle that she's much above of. Just when you think it may get better for her, it really doesn't and that's a shame because of how well-rounded Jessica's rise from the ashes arc came out to be. The most targeted, however, was Justin Foley's storyline as Brandon Flynn is truly the breakout star of the series. His character arc seemed just on the right trajectory but to spice up the series finale, he was back to square one and the lost cause storyline will definitely anger the viewers.

The reason why I bring up Riverdale again is that just like the other Netflix series, even 13 Reasons Why has this ability to suck you in and oblige you to binge-watch the entire series. Certainly, there were certain key elements that even I liked including the conversations between Clay and his psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Ellman. We get a closer insight into his headspace and the reason behind every action of his. Yes, there are still some quirky life quotes courtesy of the return of Clay Jensen as the narrator. Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey was simply there to have the time of his life as the reckless student who has the f**k it all attitude and was plain entertaining to watch, albeit the reason for the same is not so funny. Even Tony's story was handled with a sense of grace and subtlety, especially with the complex background that his character entailed from the inception of his character and Christian Navarro is to be thanked for that. Alex's character may have been caught up as a chess piece to solve the mystery but with time, Miles Heizer brings a sense of togetherness and completion to the story arc. There's also the throwback aspects of the first two seasons that the makers cleverly used to instill a sense of nostalgia that unfortunately is a tool that always works in the minds of a viewer.

ALSO READ: 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn teases series finale: There'll be satisfaction, hurt, despair & abandonment

Barring these few positive elements; we come to my main point; what exactly were the makers trying to make out of 13 Reasons Why Season 4? Was the main lesson supposed to be - high school sucks? An argument put forward by the makers since the very beginning was that the show needed to exist to educate. However, season 4 does the opposite of that. From school lockdowns to murder coverups, it's hard to tell what the series was actually trying to communicate to us.

Finally, as a wise yet exhausted Justin Foley once said, "At some point, isn't it enough is enough?"

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×