13 Reasons Why Season 4: Dylan Minnette starrer to have a spin off?

The fourth season of 13 Reasons Why is releasing on June 5 and fans are wondering if the Netflix teen drama will have a spinoff after the final season.

13 Reasons Why has been one of the most trending shows on Netflix. The first three seasons have been an instant hit and now the makers are gearing up to release the fourth and the final season of the show. 13 Reasons Why Season 4 will be premiering on Netflix from June 5 and fans are eagerly waiting to watch what happens next. The show revolves around Hannah Baker, a young girl who moves to a new college to start a new life but ends up committing suicide after a few months into her new college. Two weeks after her tragic death, her classmate Clay finds a set of videotapes recorded by Hannah wherein she reveals 13 reasons why she ended up taking her own life.

As fans are looking forward to season 4 of 13 Reasons Why there are many theories about the show. The Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette starrer is based on Jay Asher’s book of a similar name and fans suspect if there is going to be a spinoff releasing on Netflix after the fourth season of 13 Reasons Why drops on the internet. There are numerous cliffhangers left to investigate before the book ends and it seems like there's more to it.

As per the official summary of 13 Reasons Why season 4, Liberty High School’s Senior Class plans for graduation but before they bid their final goodbye, they must face the consequences of the bad decisions taken by them. Hence, fans are wondering if there's more to find?

