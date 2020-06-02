13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn teases series finale: There'll be satisfaction, hurt, despair & abandonment

Brandon Flynn, who we know as Justin Foley from 13 Reasons Why, was asked to describe the series finale to which the 26-year-old shared that there will be satisfaction, hurt, despair and abandonment awaiting the fans.

This week, 13 Reasons Why will reach its end as season 4 drops on Friday, i.e. June 6, 2020. Fans, who have been anxious since the last season will finally get all the answers they were looking for; most importantly being, who was responsible for Monty de la Cruz's death? A few weeks back, the emotional 'last table read' release date announcement along with the gripping trailer gave us clues as to how they're looking at ending the series. And, it won't be pretty!

In an interview with Popsugar, when Brandon Flynn, who 13 Reasons Why fans know as Justin Foley was asked to describe the finale, the actor shared, "I think there'll be satisfaction, hurt, despair, abandonment." Moreover, when quizzed if fans will be satisfied with how the show ends, the 26-year-old actor reasoned, "People have an attachment to our show, which is an awesome thing. It's something that I've become very grateful for, but it's ending, so you can't please every part of someone's wants and desires. But I think we gave it our all to make it a really great story and end on a note that makes sense, instead of just ending on a pleasing note."

What do you think will be Justin Foley's endgame in 13 Reasons Why? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Moreover, Brandon confessed to Popsugar that the biggest thing that he wants fans to take away from 13 Reasons Why Season 4 is that high school is just the beginning of life. You just have to survive and get through it because even though it's tough, there's so much after. He believes that if you can get through the "trauma" and the "craziness" that is high school, you're going to see a whole new world on the other side. "High school is not everything," Flynn stated.

Credits :Popsugar

