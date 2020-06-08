13 Reasons Why stars Brandon Flynn & Alisha Boe talk about its impact & lessons learned from their characters

Brandon Flynn and Alisha Boe talk about their journey in13 Reasons Why as Justin and Jessica and reveal the lessons learned from their characters.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 dropped on Netflix a couple of days ago and fans have been super excited to watch it. Season 4 also turns out to be the final season of the teen drama, making the stars are nostalgic about their four-season journey. Earlier, Dylan Minnette who essays the character of Clay had spoken about his stint in 13 Reasons Why and had expressed his excitement. Devin Druid who plays Tyler had also expressed his feelings and now Brandon Flynn and Alisha Boe, playing Justin and Jessica have spoken about the show's impact and lessons they learned from their characters.

Talking about their role in 13 Reasons Why, Brandon Flynn and Alisha Boe said its a mess bidding goodbye to their characters and to the show after four seasons. "It's bitter sweet. In the thick of it, it was more bitter and hard for me. Justin has influenced so much of me in my career and as a person, and I think, I, in turn, have influenced him. It was like this really symbiotic relationship," Brandon Flynn stated. "Who's Brandon without Justin? Who's Alicia without Jessica? It was interesting. It felt like there's a parallel between the kids graduating high school and then we're graduating the show, and it's that same feeling of Oh my God, what does the future hold?" Alisha Boe added.

Both the actors also had an important lesson to learn from their characters in the show. Speaking about Jessica, Alisha Boe said, "I don't think I could ever imagine myself in Jessica's circumstances, and if she could make it through and still have some sort of hope at the end." She added, "it's like, Wow, you can really do anything." On the other hand, Brandon Flynn said, "Justin has really taught me that your past doesn't have to define you and that you can change. That's what I hope he teaches other people and that I'm glad he's taught me."

