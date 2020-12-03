13 surprising pairs of Kpop idols that share the same name

Idols' real names are just as popularly used as their stage names. Here are some idols that share their real names.

A very important aspect of a K-Pop idol’s career is their professional name or stage name. An artist’s stage name is sometimes based on their own choice, but oftentimes, they’re assigned by the company they’re under in order to better deliver the overall concept of the idol.

However, as these idols gain popularity and fans want to get to know them better, referring to them by their real names becomes a commonplace. As such, it is always fascinating when two idols, equally loved, share the same name! It is also not surprising then when fans find out that the two even share some character traits! At times, these idols even share their stage names!

Here are 13 groups of K-Pop idols who share the same name:

1. RED VELVET's Joy, SNSD's Sooyoung and LOONA's Yves

Park Sooyoung, Choi Sooyoung and Ha Soo Young respectively are the real names of Red Velvet’s Joy, SNSD’s Sooyoung and LOONA’s Yves. Besides their similarity in names, their cheery personalities are also quite in sync!

2. TWICE's Jihyo, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and SEVENTEEN's Joshua

Jihyo’s legal name before joining SIXTEEN was Park Jisoo and she shares her first name with BLACKPINK’s Kim Jisoo and SVT’s Hong Jisoo.

3. NCT's Haechan and iKon's DK

Haechan’s real name is Lee Donghyuck and DK’s real name is Kim Donghyuck and much like their names, they’re both known for bringing sunshine into any room!

4. BTS' V and KARD's J.Seph

Both BTS’ V and KARD’s J.Seph share the same full name, Kim Taehyung!

5. NCT DREAM's Jisung and STRAY KIDS' Jisung

NCT DREAM’s Jisung’s full name is Park Jisung whereas, STRAY KIDS’ Jisung is Han Jisung and both of them are highly adored for their cuteness.

6. NCT's Taeil and BLOCK B's Taeil

Moon Taeil (NCT) and Lee Taeil (Block B) are not only name twins but are also main vocalists of their group!

7. SEVENTEEN's Woozi and BLOCK B's P.O

Woozi got his stage name from his real name, Lee Ji Hoon and the fact that people at the company would call him, “Uri Jihoonie” (our Jihoonie) which he shortened to make Woozi. P.O on the other hand, also gets his stage name from his real name Pyo Jihoon!

8. STRAY KIDS' Hyunjin and LOONA's Hyunjin

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin is Hwang Hyunjin and LOONA’s Hyunjin is Kim Hyunjin. It is not a surprise that both of these idols are considered two of the leading idols of the 4th generation of K-Pop!

9. GOT7's Jinyoung and B1A4's Jinyoung

Not only do Park Jinyoung (GOT7) and Jung Jinyoung (B1A4) share names but are also often compared for looking quite like each other. Besides, both of them are idol actors too!

10. GFRIEND's Eunha and SinB

Eunha and SinB of GFRIEND have the same name and belong to the same girl group! Their birth names are Jung Eunbi and Hwang Eunbi.

11. BTS' Jimin and Jamie Park

Two of the best vocalists of the industry are named Park Jimin. Jimin goes by the same name on stage whereas Jamie goes by Jamie Park instead.

12. MONSTA X's Minhyuk, Block B's B Bomb and BTOB's Minhyuk

All three of these power performers share the same full name, Lee Minhyuk. Talk about coincidence!

13. SHINee's Minho and WINNER's Mino

Finally, SHINee’s Minho, Choi Minho and WINNER’s MINO, Song Minho share the same name and are also quite close to each other.

It’s amazing to see how names can change perspectives and having the same name, highlight similarities!

What do you think are some similarities between these idols with the same names? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

