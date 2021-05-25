13 years with SHINee; Here's how Shawols are celebrating their special day today

Take a look at how SHINee's beloved fandom, Shawols are celebrating their favourite group's 13th anniversary. Read on to find out.

Some groups don't need any formal introduction, their immense magnitude of talent and undeniable discography speaks volumes about them. Dubbed as the 'Princes of K-pop', SHINee made their debut on May 25, 2008, with their debut EP, Replay, a song that would be idolised by Gen 3 and 4 idols in the years to come. Originally a five-piece group, SHINee tragically lost their golden-voiced vocalist Jonghyun in December 2017. As of today, SHINee has four members - leader and vocalist Onew aka Lee Jin Ki, maknae and lead dancer Taemin aka Lee Taemin, rapper Minho aka Choi Minho and rapper Key aka Kim Ki Bum.

SM Entertainment, SHINee's label wanted to introduce a contemporary R&B boy group with its goal to be trendsetters in all areas of music, fashion and dance. But SHINee was and is beyond just a 'boy group', SHINee is a juggernaut, their music can be best described as 'healing' and 'therapeutic' for their millions of fans across the world, known as Shawols. Shawols is derived from the word - SHINee's World, which is also the name of their first full-length album.

SHINee has come a long way and battled numerous challenges with utmost grace and dignity. They have inspired and uplifted many with their brilliant artistry, genuine humanity and setting an example as the perfect role models to their juniors and fans. Earlier this February they released their seventh album, Don't Call Me and then Atlantis in April, their last group comeback before Taemin's military enlistment.

Here's how Shawols are celebrating the group's anniversary today:

SHINee has been my standard for years. Not just in music, but also in dreams. I can't find the words to truly describe my feelings for them. But I'll leave it with thank you so so so much @SHINee — Jay¹⁷ (@svt_ryt_here) May 25, 2021

Here’s a song for you… Replay by SHINeehttps://t.co/r1iDI6HQmC — siham (@shmbrgr) May 25, 2021

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SHINee’s Taemin talks about sharing positive messages & what being an artist means to him, in latest pictorial

Shawols, how are we celebrating this special day? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :SM Entertainment

Share your comment ×