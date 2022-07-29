13 Years of T-ara: 5 best tracks of the talented group feat. ‘Sugar Free’, ‘Roly Poly’ and more

T-ara s a South Korean girl group formed by MBK Entertainment in 2009, consisting of four members: Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon. T-ara's career is marked by hook-heavy dance-pop music, a result of their close partnership with composer Shinsadong Tiger. A broad array of visual concepts have earned the group a ‘chameleon-like; reputation. The group has achieved commercial success in several regions in Asia including South Korea and China, with their 2011 single ‘Roly-Poly’ being one of the most downloaded domestic singles since 2010.

Here are some of T-aea’s best tracks:-

Roly Poly

No T-ara list would be complete without ‘Roly Poly’ and the same goes for 2nd Generation K-pop songs as it is a simple but catchy song that has people dancing from the first note. A vintage homage with the 80s looks and instrumental, ‘Roly Poly’ choreography remains etched in the mind of every 2nd Gen stan!

Sugar Free

Another homerun for T-ara, ‘Sugar Free’ is an EDM song done absolutely amazingly as the simple words and choreography has the fans dancing all night! The song is also representative of the music created in the early 2010’s. Their voice and dark looks was just the cherry on the top!

Sexy Love

Seems like a combination of their previous music, ‘Sexy Love’ is gritty, jerky and perfect club music. The early 2000s beats from the beginning are very nostalgic and the easy tune has the listener hooked from the first note!

Bo Peep Bo Peep

Another classic T-ara song, ‘Bo Peep Bo Peep’ does a great job of combining EDM, pop and another genre that is the core of original K-Pop that existed in the late 2000s- early 2010s. Its also another song where the choreography got the song even more famous amongst the listeners.

TIKI TAKA

While this song isn’t an old track or even a very famous one but it deserves recognition because it was a comeback after a long time and the members used their own money to fund the MV as well as recording the song, etc. The song itself has the essence of T-ara but in a more modern sense, a song that fits the new generation of K-Pop and they definitely knocked it out of the park with this one.

ALSO READ: Watch: GOT7’s Jackson spearheads through a cold & ‘Cruel’ love; ‘MAGICMAN’ album release date announced

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which T-ARA song is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.