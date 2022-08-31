14 K-Dramas premiering in September 2022: Little Women, Blind, Love in Contract, One Dollar Lawyer and more

September is promising to be a busy month for K-Drama lovers! Although shows like ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and ‘Alchemy of Souls’ (part one) recently ended, and engrossing series like ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist’ are underway, the upcoming month brings a host of new dramas to binge on. Check out our watchlist, below:

Crisis X (September 2)

An office worker deals with stock market losses, unemployment and more in this comedy series.

Episodes: 6

Starring: Kwon Sang Woo, Sung Dong Il, Im Se Mi

Where to Watch: Wavve

Little Women (September 3)

Three close sisters dealing with financial issues get involved in a case of missing money.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Wi Ha Joon

Where to Watch: tvN, Netflix

Once Upon a Small Town (September 5)

A veterinarian from the big city moves to a small town against his will and meets a policewoman and a young farmer.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Park Soo Young (Red Velvet’s Joy), Choo Young Woo, Baek Seong Cheol

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Law Cafe (September 5)

A law romance drama focusing on the events unfolding at a law firm that doubles as a cafe.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young

Where to Watch: KBS

Narco-Saints (September 9)

A civilian businessman gets wrapped up in a secret operation to catch a drug lord.

Episodes: 6

Starring: Ha Jung Woo, Hwang Jung Min, Park Hae Soo, Jo Woo Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok

Where to Watch: Netflix

Mental Coach Jegal (September 12)

A former athlete becomes a mental coach to help players who are facing a slump.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Jung Woo, Lee Yoo Mi, Kwon Yul

Where to Watch: tvN

Blind (September 16)

The series is set to follow the story of ordinary people who unfairly become victims of crimes, their perpetrators, as well as those who try to catch the ones at fault.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Ok Taecyeon, Ha Seokjin, Jeong Eunji

Where to Watch: tvN

Love in Contract (September 21)

A romantic comedy following a service which provides a spouse to single people in need of partners to attend social events such as reunions.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Jae Young

Where to Watch: tvN

Seasons of Blossom (September 21)

A story of love and friendship following five high school students. Episodes: N/A Starring: Seo Ji Hoon, So Ju Yeon, Kim Min Kyu, Kang Hye Won, Yoon Hyun Soo Where to Watch: Wavve Gold Spoon (September 23) A magical spoon allows a young man to switch lives with his rich best friend.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Yook Sung Jae, Lee Jong Won, Jung Chae Yeon, Yeon Woo

Where to Watch: MBC

One Dollar Lawyer (September 23)

This series is set to follow an exceptional but cost-effective lawyer who only charges 1000 won as his fee.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Namgoong Min, Kim Ji Eun, Choi Dae Hoon, Lee Deok Hwa, Park Jin Woo

Where to Watch: SBS

The Empire of Law (September 24)

This series is set to depict the reality of the unending greed of those who are already at the pinnacle of the judicial world.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Mi Sook, Kim Sun Ah, Ahn Jae Wook

Where to Watch: JTBC

Gaus Electronics (September 30)

The sorrows of office workers are conveyed through this slice-of-life comedy following the employees at Gaus Electronics.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Kwak Dong Yeon, Go Sung Hee, Kang Min Ah, Bae Hyun Sung

Where to Watch: Olleh TV

May It Please The Court (September)

A public defender meets a dilemma as she’s faced with a difficult task.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Jung Ryeo Won, Lee Kyu Hyung, Jung Jin Young, Kim Hye Eun, Lee Sang Hee

Where to Watch: Disney+

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hyeri, Lee Jun Young, Song Deok Ho and more to lead MBC’s new drama ‘One Hundred Won Butler’