14 K-dramas releasing in December 2022: Connect, Island, Alchemy of Souls part 2 and more

The end of 2022 has a lot of mystery, thriller and revenge in store for us as new K-dramas bring all the fun. Which one are you looking forward to?

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Dec 01, 2022 07:03 PM IST  |  6.7K
Connect, Island, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow
Connect, Island, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow

December revels in its royal lineup of K-dramas set to hit the viewers in the feels with all their varied genres and exciting storylines. Here is a list of the K-dramas releasing at the end of the year to keep you prepared for your next holiday binge.

December 2022 K-drama release list

Recipe for Farewell
Premiere Date: December 1
Plot: A woman suffering from bowel cancer has her translator husband cook love-filled meals for her as they go through the illness with each other’s support.
Genre: Slice of life
Starring: Han Seok Kyu, Kim Seo Hyung
Broadcasting on: Watcha

Connect
Premiere Date: December 7
Plot: A humanoid has his eye stolen by organ hunters and gets connected to a serial killer who is out for blood. He tries to stop the murderer.
Genre: Mystery, thriller
Starring: Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hye Jun
Broadcasting on: Disney+

Unlock The Boss
Premiere Date: December 7
Plot: A CEO ends up dead and turns into a smartphone which is found by a desperate job seeker. The two work together to find a killer.
Genre: Fantasy, mystery
Starring: Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Sung Woong, Seo Eun Soo
Broadcasting on: ENA

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Season 2
Premiere Date: December 9
Plot: The Korean adaptation of the popular drama picks up from where it left off in the season 1 as the heist continues.
Genre: Drama, Crime film, Thriller
Starring: Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Yun Jin and Park Hae Soo
Broadcasting on: Netflix

The Forbidden Marriage
Premiere Date: December 9
Plot: A swindler woman fakes to have possessed the spirit of the King’s late wife in the Joseon era and her lies get bigger as the story progresses.
Genre: Saeguk, rom-com
Starring: Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, Kim Woo Seok
Broadcasting on: MBC

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow
Premiere Date: December 10
Plot: A time slip of 3 years brings Jang Uk back as the one who hates the world, as he resumes his story with Naksu.
Genre: Fantasy, drama
Starring: Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Hwang Min Hyun, Yoo In Soo, OH MY GIRL’s Arin
Broadcasting on: tvN, Netflix

Work Later, Drink Now 2
Premiere Date: December 10
Plot: The three alcohol-loving best friends are back for round 2 with new love interests and fun at their disposal.
Genre: Comedy, drama
Starring: Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eun Ji, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
Broadcasting on: tvN

Trolley
Premiere Date: December 19
Plot: A married couple faces the public as the wife’s secret is revealed while her politician husband seeks justice.
Genre: Thriller, Mystery
Starring: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon
Broadcasting on: SBS

Missing: The Other Side 2
Premiere Date: December 19
Plot: Finding the dead in a strange village, unique stories and secrets get revealed.
Genre: Supernatural, Mystery
Starring: Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Ha Joon, Lee Jung Eun
Broadcasting on: tvN, TVING

Understanding of Love
Premiere Date: December 21
Plot: 4 colleagues with very different personalities cross paths as employees of a bank and figure out the true meaning of love.
Genre: Romance, Drama
Starring: Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Keum Sae Rok, Jung Garam
Broadcasting on: JTBC, Netflix

Big Bet
Premiere Date: December 21
Plot: The story of an iconic Phillipino casing King who loses everything after a certain incident is played in the show.
Genre: Crime, Action
Starring: Choi Min Sik, Son Seok Gu, Lee Dong Hwi
Broadcasting on: Disney+

The Fabulous
Premiere Date: December 23
Plot: Two people in the fashion industry experience young love and go through changing points in their careers.
Genre: Rom-com
Starring: Choi Minho, Chae Soo Bin
Broadcasting on: Netflix

The Glory
Premiere Date: December 30
Plot: A woman who was bullied in her childhood grows up to become the homeroom teacher of her bully’s child and seeks revenge.
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Starring: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Park Sung Hoon
Broadcasting on: Netflix

Island
Premiere Date: December 30
Plot: Evil breaks free on Jeju island and the odd residents face it in their own ways.
Genre: Action, Horror, Fantasy
Starring: Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Da Hee, Sung Joon
Broadcasting on: TVING

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM, NewJeans, WayV, Super Junior and more: December 2022 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule

Advertisement
Credits: Disney+, TVING, Netflix

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!