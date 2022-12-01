14 K-dramas releasing in December 2022: Connect, Island, Alchemy of Souls part 2 and more
The end of 2022 has a lot of mystery, thriller and revenge in store for us as new K-dramas bring all the fun. Which one are you looking forward to?
December revels in its royal lineup of K-dramas set to hit the viewers in the feels with all their varied genres and exciting storylines. Here is a list of the K-dramas releasing at the end of the year to keep you prepared for your next holiday binge.
December 2022 K-drama release list
Recipe for Farewell
Premiere Date: December 1
Plot: A woman suffering from bowel cancer has her translator husband cook love-filled meals for her as they go through the illness with each other’s support.
Genre: Slice of life
Starring: Han Seok Kyu, Kim Seo Hyung
Broadcasting on: Watcha
Connect
Premiere Date: December 7
Plot: A humanoid has his eye stolen by organ hunters and gets connected to a serial killer who is out for blood. He tries to stop the murderer.
Genre: Mystery, thriller
Starring: Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hye Jun
Broadcasting on: Disney+
Unlock The Boss
Premiere Date: December 7
Plot: A CEO ends up dead and turns into a smartphone which is found by a desperate job seeker. The two work together to find a killer.
Genre: Fantasy, mystery
Starring: Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Sung Woong, Seo Eun Soo
Broadcasting on: ENA
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Season 2
Premiere Date: December 9
Plot: The Korean adaptation of the popular drama picks up from where it left off in the season 1 as the heist continues.
Genre: Drama, Crime film, Thriller
Starring: Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Yun Jin and Park Hae Soo
Broadcasting on: Netflix
The Forbidden Marriage
Premiere Date: December 9
Plot: A swindler woman fakes to have possessed the spirit of the King’s late wife in the Joseon era and her lies get bigger as the story progresses.
Genre: Saeguk, rom-com
Starring: Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, Kim Woo Seok
Broadcasting on: MBC
Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow
Premiere Date: December 10
Plot: A time slip of 3 years brings Jang Uk back as the one who hates the world, as he resumes his story with Naksu.
Genre: Fantasy, drama
Starring: Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Hwang Min Hyun, Yoo In Soo, OH MY GIRL’s Arin
Broadcasting on: tvN, Netflix
Work Later, Drink Now 2
Premiere Date: December 10
Plot: The three alcohol-loving best friends are back for round 2 with new love interests and fun at their disposal.
Genre: Comedy, drama
Starring: Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eun Ji, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
Broadcasting on: tvN
Trolley
Premiere Date: December 19
Plot: A married couple faces the public as the wife’s secret is revealed while her politician husband seeks justice.
Genre: Thriller, Mystery
Starring: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon
Broadcasting on: SBS
Missing: The Other Side 2
Premiere Date: December 19
Plot: Finding the dead in a strange village, unique stories and secrets get revealed.
Genre: Supernatural, Mystery
Starring: Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Ha Joon, Lee Jung Eun
Broadcasting on: tvN, TVING
Understanding of Love
Premiere Date: December 21
Plot: 4 colleagues with very different personalities cross paths as employees of a bank and figure out the true meaning of love.
Genre: Romance, Drama
Starring: Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Keum Sae Rok, Jung Garam
Broadcasting on: JTBC, Netflix
Big Bet
Premiere Date: December 21
Plot: The story of an iconic Phillipino casing King who loses everything after a certain incident is played in the show.
Genre: Crime, Action
Starring: Choi Min Sik, Son Seok Gu, Lee Dong Hwi
Broadcasting on: Disney+
The Fabulous
Premiere Date: December 23
Plot: Two people in the fashion industry experience young love and go through changing points in their careers.
Genre: Rom-com
Starring: Choi Minho, Chae Soo Bin
Broadcasting on: Netflix
The Glory
Premiere Date: December 30
Plot: A woman who was bullied in her childhood grows up to become the homeroom teacher of her bully’s child and seeks revenge.
Genre: Thriller, Drama
Starring: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Park Sung Hoon
Broadcasting on: Netflix
Island
Premiere Date: December 30
Plot: Evil breaks free on Jeju island and the odd residents face it in their own ways.
Genre: Action, Horror, Fantasy
Starring: Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Da Hee, Sung Joon
Broadcasting on: TVING
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS’ RM, NewJeans, WayV, Super Junior and more: December 2022 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule