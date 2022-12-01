14 K-dramas releasing in December 2022: Connect, Island, Alchemy of Souls part 2 and more

December revels in its royal lineup of K-dramas set to hit the viewers in the feels with all their varied genres and exciting storylines. Here is a list of the K-dramas releasing at the end of the year to keep you prepared for your next holiday binge.

Recipe for Farewell

Premiere Date: December 1

Plot: A woman suffering from bowel cancer has her translator husband cook love-filled meals for her as they go through the illness with each other’s support.

Genre: Slice of life

Starring: Han Seok Kyu, Kim Seo Hyung

Broadcasting on: Watcha

Connect

Premiere Date: December 7

Plot: A humanoid has his eye stolen by organ hunters and gets connected to a serial killer who is out for blood. He tries to stop the murderer.

Genre: Mystery, thriller

Starring: Jung Hae In, Go Kyung Pyo, Kim Hye Jun

Broadcasting on: Disney+

Unlock The Boss

Premiere Date: December 7

Plot: A CEO ends up dead and turns into a smartphone which is found by a desperate job seeker. The two work together to find a killer.

Genre: Fantasy, mystery

Starring: Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Sung Woong, Seo Eun Soo

Broadcasting on: ENA

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Season 2

Premiere Date: December 9

Plot: The Korean adaptation of the popular drama picks up from where it left off in the season 1 as the heist continues.

Genre: Drama, Crime film, Thriller

Starring: Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Yun Jin and Park Hae Soo

Broadcasting on: Netflix

The Forbidden Marriage

Premiere Date: December 9

Plot: A swindler woman fakes to have possessed the spirit of the King’s late wife in the Joseon era and her lies get bigger as the story progresses.

Genre: Saeguk, rom-com

Starring: Park Ju Hyun, Kim Young Dae, Kim Woo Seok

Broadcasting on: MBC

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow

Premiere Date: December 10

Plot: A time slip of 3 years brings Jang Uk back as the one who hates the world, as he resumes his story with Naksu.

Genre: Fantasy, drama

Starring: Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung, Hwang Min Hyun, Yoo In Soo, OH MY GIRL’s Arin

Broadcasting on: tvN, Netflix

Work Later, Drink Now 2

Premiere Date: December 10

Plot: The three alcohol-loving best friends are back for round 2 with new love interests and fun at their disposal.

Genre: Comedy, drama

Starring: Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Jung Eun Ji, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon

Broadcasting on: tvN

Trolley

Premiere Date: December 19

Plot: A married couple faces the public as the wife’s secret is revealed while her politician husband seeks justice.

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Starring: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon

Broadcasting on: SBS

Missing: The Other Side 2

Premiere Date: December 19

Plot: Finding the dead in a strange village, unique stories and secrets get revealed.

Genre: Supernatural, Mystery

Starring: Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Ha Joon, Lee Jung Eun

Broadcasting on: tvN, TVING

Understanding of Love

Premiere Date: December 21

Plot: 4 colleagues with very different personalities cross paths as employees of a bank and figure out the true meaning of love.

Genre: Romance, Drama

Starring: Yoo Yeon Seok, Moon Ga Young, Keum Sae Rok, Jung Garam

Broadcasting on: JTBC, Netflix

Big Bet

Premiere Date: December 21

Plot: The story of an iconic Phillipino casing King who loses everything after a certain incident is played in the show.

Genre: Crime, Action

Starring: Choi Min Sik, Son Seok Gu, Lee Dong Hwi

Broadcasting on: Disney+

The Fabulous

Premiere Date: December 23

Plot: Two people in the fashion industry experience young love and go through changing points in their careers.

Genre: Rom-com

Starring: Choi Minho, Chae Soo Bin

Broadcasting on: Netflix



The Glory

Premiere Date: December 30

Plot: A woman who was bullied in her childhood grows up to become the homeroom teacher of her bully’s child and seeks revenge.

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Starring: Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Park Sung Hoon

Broadcasting on: Netflix

Island

Premiere Date: December 30

Plot: Evil breaks free on Jeju island and the odd residents face it in their own ways.

Genre: Action, Horror, Fantasy

Starring: Kim Nam Gil, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Da Hee, Sung Joon

Broadcasting on: TVING