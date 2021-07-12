14 Phere Trailer Out: Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda starrer is a tale of two weddings with a twist

Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere will be releasing on July 23. It is a comedy-drama that ensures full-on entertainment.

The trailer of 14 Phere trailer starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda has finally been released. The lead actors have been paired for the first time. The film is releasing on ZEE5 on July 23. It is directed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani. The comedy-drama is all about two weddings but with a twist. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Vineet Kumar, Govind Pandey, and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles. Fans have thumbs up to the trailer in the comment section.

Director Devanshu Singh said, “This is a close-knit fun family film where you will see that bonding and emotional values are very important. The film celebrates the institution of family and marriage but questions a few basic flaws in a reasonable way.” The trailer starts with a sweet, romantic college love story, but takes a quirky turn as the lives of our main character Sanjay (Vikrant) and Aditi (Kriti) get entangled in the family drama. The film promises to be a complete family entertainer with unique characters, song, and dance, emotion and drama, comedy.

Kriti Kharbanda said, “Halfway through reading the script I felt a range of emotions. I was so invested in Aditi and Sanjay and couldn't wait to know what could happen next. The intrigue I felt, reassured me that it was a kickass script and would make for the super entertaining movie! It’s not just another wedding film, that’s for sure and I can’t wait for the audiences to witness the magic that is 14 Phere! It will be the epitome of perfect naach, gaana and 2x the drama.”

Vikrant Massey also adds, “This movie is a complete family entertainer x 2! It has all the elements of an Indian ‘shaadi’ – emotion, drama, romance, song and dance, comedy, family values, and at the core of it – a couple madly in love! I fell in love with the script immediately.”

