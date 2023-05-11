12 celebs at BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Calvin Klein event: BTS’ Jungkook, The Glory actors, Hwang In Yeop, Rowoon

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein as well as a collection designer, as per the latest announcement by the globally popular label. On May 10, the singer and soon-to-debut actor hosted a launch party for a pop-up store in Seoul which was attended by many famous faces. Here’s a list of all those who were seen at the event.

Celebs at Jennie’s store launch

BTS’ Jungkook

One of the most unexpected but welcome faces was Jungkook who soon had the spotlight turned on him. As a fellow brand ambassador, he graced the event and was also reportedly spotted at the after-party with none other than fellow BTS member RM.

LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha

Another K-pop idol who has modeled for the brand recently is Jungkook's fellow HYBE labelmate Kazuha who also attended the event, blinding with her beauty.

Lee Hyori

The Queen herself graced the BLACKPINK member's launch party with her presence and we could not be happier.

Khadra twins

Simi and Haze Khadra have been friends with the BLACKPINK member for quite some time and decided to be the perfect supporters by being present for her. They even fit in some DJ-ing time and were joined by Jennie herself who seemed to be having a lot of fun.

The Glory actors

Kim Gun Woo and Cha Joo Young were seen interacting with the multiple cameras at the launch party, reuniting once again. The two played the roles of Son Myeong Oh and Choi Hye Jeong respectively.

SF9’s Rowoon

Dressed in a denim-on-denim fit, Rowoon looked ready for a laid-back time at the event, posing for the many flashes coming his way.

Hwang In Yeop

With another similar denim look, though with an open jacket proudly carrying the CK logo on a classic white Tee, the actor brought his A-level visuals.

Shin Ye Eun

Knee-length boots were the highlight of her fit as the star waved in a crop top and skirt look.

Single’s Inferno cast

Friends from season 2 of the show, model Park Se Jeong and café barista turned influencer Choi Jong Woo showed some lovely chemistry while interacting at the launch.

Jennie’s outfit for her store launch

The BLACKPINK member was seen interacting with her guests and looked glam in a purple mini-dress at the Jennie for Calvin Klein launch event. A simple design, she donned some beautiful stilettos to match her fit. Hair in loose waves with a tiny braid full of bows completed the star’s minimalist look.

