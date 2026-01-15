15 K-dramas and OTT shows returning with sequels in 2026: From All of Us Are Dead Season 2 to Yumi’s Cells 3

With a lot of interesting projects releasing in 2026, some fan favorite ones are also making a much anticipaed comeback. Multiple season 2s and 3s await the viewers and here’s a list of the biggest ones you need to keep an eye out for.

1. All of Us Are Dead Season 2

The students of Hyosan High School had their lives upheaved when a horrific zombie virus struck their path. Now, with a few friends lost and another foe desperate for their blood, the leads are navigating their new world. Meanwhile, Choi Nam Ra, the class president, has turned into a half-zombie herself. The story continues for the young guns who try to accept the new norm and reunite with their friends.

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Lee Min Jae, Kim Si Eun, Roh Jae Won, Yoon Ga Yi

Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Lee Min Jae, Kim Si Eun, Roh Jae Won, Yoon Ga Yi Director: Lee Jae Kyoo, Kim Nam Su

Lee Jae Kyoo, Kim Nam Su Genre: Coming-of-age, Horror, Zombie apocalypse

Coming-of-age, Horror, Zombie apocalypse Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Netflix

2. Agents of Mystery Season 2

Celebrities turn into detectives as mysterious happenings pique their interest. Occult-themed missions are presented to the bunch as they are given limited hints about how to solve the cases. The secret agents, armed with nothing but their will to survive, as well as find the truth, engage in complex tasks to get their answers.

Cast: Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Lee Hye Ri, Kim Do Hoon, aespa’s Karina, Gabee

Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Lee Hye Ri, Kim Do Hoon, aespa’s Karina, Gabee Director: Jung Jong Yeon (Creator)

Jung Jong Yeon (Creator) Genre: Reality TV, Mystery

Reality TV, Mystery Release plan: February 2026

February 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

3. Bloodhounds Season 2

Kim Geon Woo and Hong Woo Jin have managed to take down an illegal loan shark and seemingly escaped the world of unlawful boxing leagues have another mission at their hands. Only they are yet to face head-on with Baek Jeong, the unrivalled boss of the dark world of boxing. He is on their tails and, being a mean player himself, has his eyes set on dragging Geon Woo to his underground world.

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain, Dex, Lee Si Eon, Hwang Chan Sung, Park Seo Joon

Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain, Dex, Lee Si Eon, Hwang Chan Sung, Park Seo Joon Director: Jason Kim

Jason Kim Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama

Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Netflix

4. Better Late Than Single Season 2

Young men and women who have not had the opportunity to date or chosen not to, even as years go by, are given another chance at love. The reality show is all set to return with a new bunch of participants who will give it everything they have for finding the right partner for themselves and hopefully escape the tag of ‘always solo’ by actually dating.

Cast: Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, Car, the Garden

Seo In Guk, Kang Han Na, Lee Eun Ji, Car, the Garden Director: Kim Noh Eun, Won Seung Jae, Cho Wook Hyung

Kim Noh Eun, Won Seung Jae, Cho Wook Hyung Genre: Reality, Dating, Romance

Reality, Dating, Romance Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Netflix

5. The Devil’s Plan Season 3

Twelve celebrity contestants come around to live together as participants. With 500 million KRW at stake, they must participate in two matches in a day, the second one being an elimination round. They’re given golden pieces as lifelines, which may or may not be used as currency during the games; however, the loss of all means exit from the show. With secret games, unexpected friendships, and sudden rivalries, all coming together at play, the game gets more interesting with each passing day.

Cast: TBA

TBA Director: Jung Jong Yeon

Jung Jong Yeon Genre: Reality, Mystery, Psychological, Comedy, Game Show

Reality, Mystery, Psychological, Comedy, Game Show Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Netflix

6. Kian’s Bizarre BnB Season 2

A non-traditional guest house is set for with webtoon artist and entertainer Kian84 at its helm. As unassuming cycles of guests arrive and stay at the bed and breakfast, young and old attendees get an experience of a lifetime.

Cast: Kian84 (Last season’s regulars Jin and Ji Ye Eun are unconfirmed so far, same for intern Kwak Joon Bin)

Kian84 (Last season’s regulars Jin and Ji Ye Eun are unconfirmed so far, same for intern Kwak Joon Bin) Director: Jung Hyo Min, Lee So Min, Hwang Yoon Seo

Jung Hyo Min, Lee So Min, Hwang Yoon Seo Genre: Reality, Business, Food, Lifestyle, Comedy

Reality, Business, Food, Lifestyle, Comedy Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Netflix

7. Single’s Inferno Season 5

Promising young men and women enter an isolated island to stay together and discover possible love. With little food, no help and jumbled emotions at play, they must choose each other to escape for a night away to a neighboring island with lavish amenities and one luxurious room for them to share. Romance is at its peak, but so is rivalry, as tough games pit everyone against each other for a chance to find the best one.

Cast: Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Dex

Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, Hanhae, Dex Director: Kim Jae Won, Kim Na Hyun

Kim Jae Won, Kim Na Hyun Genre: Reality, Dating, Romance

Reality, Dating, Romance Release Date: January 20, 2026

January 20, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

8. A Shop for Killers season 2

Jeon Ji An has discovered the very unconventional life that her uncle Jeong Jin Man used to live. While trying to escape unharmed, away from rival gangs, the law enforcement, and influential people eyeing to take over the inheritance her only family left behind for her, she takes over the business and fends off assassins until one day he returns. The new season covers his fight with his nemesis and comeback to his niece.

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, Jo Han Sun, Geum Hae Na, Kim Min, Lee Tae Young

Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun, Jo Han Sun, Geum Hae Na, Kim Min, Lee Tae Young Director: Lee Kwon

Lee Kwon Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Action, Thriller, Mystery, Drama Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Disney+

9. The Second Signal

A criminal profiler and a lead detective team up to solve mysterious cases, aided by a discarded walkie-talkie that connects to a missing detective from 15 years ago. The second season was set to pick up from the hidden present time locations of Lee Jae Han, who has survived a fatal shot but is still missing. Meanwhile, Park Hae Young and Cha Soo Hyun’s cold case team does not exist in the new future, with the possibility of a powerful mastermind at play being explored. The show’s release remains uncertain following the retirement of actor Jo Jin Woong, whose past was exposed post end of filming.

Cast: Lee Je Hoo, Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong, Ahn Jae Hong, Son Hyun Joo, Jo Woo Jin

Lee Je Hoo, Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong, Ahn Jae Hong, Son Hyun Joo, Jo Woo Jin Director: Ahn Tae Jin

Ahn Tae Jin Genre: Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Sci-Fi

Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Sci-Fi Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: tvN

10. Good Partner 2

Cha Eun Gyeong and Han Yu Ri have gone their separate ways as divorce lawyers. With a newbie entering the space, the head lawyer of Korea's first divorce law firm has a renewed task at her hands and an unrelenting personal life that demands further attention. Will a new partnership be formed, or will horns lock once again?

Cast: Jang Na Ra, Kim Hye Yoon, Pyo Ji Hoon, Park Hae Jin

Jang Na Ra, Kim Hye Yoon, Pyo Ji Hoon, Park Hae Jin Director: Choi Yoo Na

Choi Yoo Na Genre: Comedy, Law, Life, Drama

Comedy, Law, Life, Drama Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: SBS, Wavve, Viki

11. Yumi’s Cells Season 3

Kim Yumi has not had an easy love life. But it’s not like she had a line of suitors at her beck and call. The ambitious office worker has had a few encounters with interesting men, but after two breakups that severely affected her and her cells, she’s planning on a break from romance. Taking her writing talent to a publishing company, she’s planning a no-nonsense affair with her work, but the new PD at Julie Publishing’s editorial department, Shin Soon Rok, shakes up her world. Moreover, the lead writer of the agency is another card dealt to her table.

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won, Choi Daniel, Jeon Seok Ho, Cho Hye Jung, Mi Ram

Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won, Choi Daniel, Jeon Seok Ho, Cho Hye Jung, Mi Ram Director: Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sang Yeob Genre: Comedy, Romance, Life, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Life, Drama No. of episodes: 8

8 Release date: April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026 Where to watch: tvN, TVING, iQIYI

12. Made in Korea Season 2

Set in the 1970s, Baek Ki Tae, the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA) agent, who has unimaginable power in the world of business, has his cover blown. Amid a lot of corruption at his hands and prosecutor Jang Geon Young on his tails, a new mission lies at his feet as he escapes the police. With his own brother Baek Gi Hyeon used as a spy against him, he now has the option to give up his ways or rise to the top.

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Lee Ha Lim, Won Ji An

Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Lee Ha Lim, Won Ji An Director: Woo Min Ho

Woo Min Ho Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Political

Action, Thriller, Mystery, Political Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+

13. Flex X Cop Season 2

Detective Jin Yi Soo has uncovered the truth behind his mother’s passing as well as the untimely murder of his father, the chairman of the Hansu Group. With Jin Seung Ju out of the picture, he returns to his cop duties and reunites with his partner, Lee Gang Hun, as well as their team of police officers, and they dedicate their days to solving crime.

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Shin Bi, Kang Sang Jun

Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Shin Bi, Kang Sang Jun Director: Kim Jae Hong

Kim Jae Hong Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance, Crime

Action, Comedy, Romance, Crime Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: SBS, Disney+, Wavve

14. Crash Season 2

The Traffic Crime Investigation Team (TCI) has a new maknae (youngest member). Cha Yeon Ho is still his rational self and, despite appearing emotionless, is striving to smile a little. While disbanded after solving the missing person case, the team is likely to return as one and join hands to bring down more corrupt officials and tackle car crimes.

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Park Jisung

Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, Heo Sung Tae, Park Jisung Director: Park Joon Woo

Park Joon Woo Genre: Action, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy

Action, Thriller, Mystery, Comedy Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: ENA, Disney+, Hulu

15. Boyhood Season 2

Set in the 1980s at the Buyeo Agricultural High School in Chungcheong Province, the show’s first season depicted the growth of Jang Byeong Tae from a weak outcast at his original school to a strong go-getter. With revenge on his mind and his friends by his side, he plans to rise to the top once again.

Cast: Im Si Wan, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Si Woo, Kang Hye Won

Im Si Wan, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Si Woo, Kang Hye Won Director: Lee Myung Woo

Lee Myung Woo Genre: Action, Thriller, Comedy, Youth

Action, Thriller, Comedy, Youth Release plan: TBA

TBA Where to watch: Tubi, Coupang Play

