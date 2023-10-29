15 Unforgettable Matthew Perry quotes as Chandler Bing in Friends

The passing of Matthew Perry is one of the most tragic news of our time. The friends, family members, and fans of the late actor and comedian continue to grieve and mourn his passing. Matthew, who played the role of Chandler Bing, died at the age of 54 and left the world mourning the loss of an entertainment legend. Here are some of the most remarkable quotes of Matthew Perry that fans continue to remember.

1. "Dug my action, did she? Checking out the Chan Chan Man."

2. "Could I BE any more...?"

"You have to stop the Q-tip when there's resistance!"

4. "I'm not so good with the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?"

5. "Gum would be perfection? Gum would be perfection."

6. Chandler: “Oh dear god. Hold on, there’s something different.”

Ross: “I went to that tanning bed your wife suggested.”

Chandler: “Was that place the sun?”

8. "I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

9. "You know, on second thought, gum would be perfection."

10. "My wallet's too small for my fifties, and my diamond shoes are too tight."

11. "Until I was 25, I thought the response to 'I love you' was 'Oh, crap!'"

12. "It's like all my life everyone always told me, 'You're a shoe! You're a shoe! You're a shoe!' Well, what if I don't want to be a shoe? What if I want to be a purse, you know, or a hat!"

13. Chandler: "Okay, you have to stop the Q-tip when there's resistance!!

Joey: "That's a great story, Chandler, but I don't use a Q-tip."

14. Chandler: "We can play poker, anytime, anywhere. All we need is a deck of cards."

Ross: "You know what? Let's do it. Let's be real grown-ups."

15. Chandler: "Why don't you come over, and we can play some video games or something?"

Ross: "Yeah, I like video games."

Chandler: "Really?"

Ross: "No, I hate video games."

Chandler: "Really?"

Ross: "No, I like them. What do you think, I'm stupid?

