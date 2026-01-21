17 New K-drama titles announced for 2026 Netflix release: The Scandal, Boyfriend on Demand and Tantara

2026 is all set to be a year of K-dramas. With a bunch of exciting releases planned for this year, it looks like the fans will indeed have a bountiful trip around the sun. From long-awaited titles finally getting their confirmations to sequels of awaited variety shows being announced, this year promises to be full of fun.

Here are all titles confirmed to be released on Netflix this year:

Sr. No. K-drama Name Cast 1 Boyfriend on Demand Jisoo, Seo In Guk 2 Take Charge of My Heart Kim Young Kwang, Chae Soo Bin 3 Our Sticky Love Jung Hae In, Ha Young 4 Tantara Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo 5 Pavane Ko Ah Sung, Moon Sang Min, Byun Yo Han 6 Notes From The Last Row Choi Min Sik, Choi Hyun Wook 7 The Scandal Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, Nana 8 Mousetrap Sol Kyung Gu, Ryu Jun Yeol 9 Road (Working Title) Son Suk Ku, Eita Nagayama 10 The Art Of Sarah Shin Hae Sun, Lee Jun Hyuk 11 Teach You A Lesson Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sang Min 12 Husbands In Action Jin Sun Kyu, Gong Myung 13 The WONDERfools Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Seong Jae 14 The East Palace Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, Cho Seung Woo 15 If Wishes Could Kill Jeon So Young, Kang Mina 16 Dead End Job Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, Lee Hee Joon 17 Bloodhounds 2 Lee Sang Yi, Woo Do Hwan, Rain

Check out the video announcing the lineup for 2026 below.

Agents of Mystery 2, starring Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Lee Hye Ri, Kim Do Hoon, and aespa’s Karina, was locked for a second season release. The famed Na PD was also confirmed to star in an intriguing program called Ready or Not: Texas. Meanwhile, a new look at Single’s Inferno 5, with panellists Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Hanhae, and Dex (Kim Jin Young), which premiered a day before, has also been shared in the lineup announcement.

