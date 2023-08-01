18 Again and Adult Trainee’s Ryeo Woon to join Park Ji Hoon in popular Wavve drama Weak Hero Class 2?

A South Korean media outlet reported on August 1 that Weak Hero Class Season 2, which will begin production in the second half of this year, may feature Ryeo Woon as the lead. The second season of Weak Hero Class 1, which debuted as an original Wavve drama last year, is titled Weak Hero Class 2. It tells the story at the school where Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), the main character, transfers.

Weak Hero Class 2 with Ryeo Woon and Park Ji Hoon:

The action-drama Weak Hero Class 1 follows Yeon Si Eun's development from an ideal student in the top 1% who appears weak and becomes a victim of violence both inside and outside the school. In Season 1, Park Ji Hoon assumed the job of Yeon Si Eun, the main character. Additionally, Choi Hyun Wook, Hong Kyung, Lee Yeon, and Shin Seung Ho made an appearance and were met with enthusiastic support. Ryeo Woon, in the event that he joins 'Weak Hero Class 2' as the lead job, he will act along with the main character, Yeon Si Eun.

Ryeo Woon’s acting activities:

In 2023, Ryeo Woon has become a popular male actor, and he might join Weak Hero Class 2. He assumed the job of Kang San, the main character, in the SBS show 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse', which circulated in March, and made an imprint on watchers. In the second half of this year, he will play a boy with a natural talent for music in the follow-up to tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama My Lovely Liar. called Sparkling Watermelon. His character is CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) and is considered the male lead role. Along these lines, Ryeo Woon is flaunting his capacities by setting his situation as a main actor in 2023. He has steadily developed into a well-known actor. He has also appeared in dramas like World of My 17, 18 Again, Adult Trainee, and Through the Darkness.

