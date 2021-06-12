18 Again star & heartthrob Wi Ha Joon positively reviewing appearance in Bad and Crazy

Will the charismatic baseball pitcher from "18 Again" appear in "Bad and Crazy"?

On June 11, actor Wi Ha Joon's agency, MSTeam Entertainment, revealed that the actor received an offer to appear in OCN's original drama Bad and Crazy and is positively reviewing it. He will act as K who is one of the protagonist's multiple personalities.

Bad and Crazy is a superhero drama about a protagonist who has lived their whole life as a materialistic police detective, but changes into a champion for justice and fights against police corruption when a hidden persona called K awakens inside them.

Prior to this, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun were positively discussing their appearance as the main leads in the detective thriller. Attention is focused on whether Wi Ha Joon, Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun will work together in Bad and Crazy.

Actor Wi Ha Joon rose to prominence with his roles in the horror film Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and the romance series Something in the Rain. He has appeared in quite a few works including the dramas My Golden Life, Matrimonial Chaos, Romance Is a Bonus Book and the very recent 18 Again. He has movies like Bad Guys Always Die, Eclipse and Miss & Mrs. Cops under his belt. He plans to meet the audience through the upcoming movies Midnight and Shark: The Beginning.

