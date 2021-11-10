‘18 Again’ star Kim Ha Neul and ‘The Heirs’ star Kim Sung Ryung join hands for upcoming drama ‘Kill Heel’

As a result of media coverage reports on November 10th, Kim Sung Ryung and Kim Ha Neul confirmed their appearance in tvN's new drama 'Kill Heel' which is a drama depicting the story of women surviving a world of power and competition between show hosts with different personalities in a fierce home shopping world.

Kim Sung Ryung was cast in the 2018 KBS2 drama 'Are You Human Too?' and after three years, she is back on screen with a fierce character. She will also be appearing in Wavve's original drama 'I'm going to the Blue House', which will be released on November 12th.

Kim Sung Ryung who won the Miss Korea beauty pageant in 1988 (she later represented her country at the Miss Universe 1989 pageant) and began her career as a reporter on KBS's showbiz news program ‘Entertainment Weekly’. In 1991, she made a memorable film acting debut in Kang Woo Suk's ‘Who Saw the Dragon's Claws?’, though she became more active in television in the next decade.

She returned to the big screen in 2007, with notable supporting roles in ‘Shadows in the Palace’, and ‘Rainbow Eyes’, followed by ‘The Client’ (2011), ‘Mr. XXX-Kisser’ (2012), ‘The Fatal Encounter’ (2014), and ‘The Target’ (2014). As she entered her forties, Kim Sung Ryung also became known for the television dramas ‘You're Beautiful’ (2009), ‘The Chaser’ (2012), ‘Yawang’ (2013), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), and ‘Flower of Queen’ (2015).

Kim Ha Neul who started her career as a model and rose to fame by starring in romantic-comedy films ‘My Tutor Friend’ (2003) and ‘Too Beautiful to Lie’ (2004) and the action-comedy film ‘My Girlfriend Is an Agent’ (2009). In 2011, Kim Ha Neul won Best Actress at the 48th Grand Bell Awards and the 32nd Blue Dragon Film Awards for her performance in the serial killer thriller ‘Blind’. Her television work includes romance series ‘Romance’ (2002) and ‘A Gentleman's Dignity’ (2012), ‘On Air’ (2008), the melodrama ‘On the Way to the Airport’ (2016) and the drama fantasy ‘18 Again’ (2020), a Korean version of ‘17 Again’ led by Zac Efron.

