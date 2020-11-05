18 Again star Lee Do Hyun REVEALS his greatest strength as a rom com star and it includes 'cheesy lines'

Lee Do-hyun, who is winning many hearts with his earnest performance in 18 Again, revealed in an interview as to what his greatest strength is when it comes to rom-coms.

One of the currently airing dramas which has captured viewers' attention for its slice of life vibe is 18 Again, which is based on Zac Efron's 2009 film 17 Again by Jason Filardi. The JTBC drama, which is directed by Ha Byung-hoon and written by Ahn Eun-bin, Choi Yi-ryool and Kim Do-yeon, stars Kim Ha-neul, Yoon Sang-hyun and Lee Do-hyun in lead roles.

Fans are especially loving Do-hyun's charismatic portrayal as the 18-year-old Hong Dae-young. In a recent interview with 1st Look, via Soompi, Do-hyun was asked about his strength as a rom-com star. To this, the 25-year-old actor revealed, "No matter how cheesy my lines are, I can deliver them in a way that feels light and not too awkward," and added, "I try my best to figure out ways to make viewers enjoy and accept those kinds of lines, so that even as they think, 'Wow, that's so cheesy, how can you say things like that,' they also think, 'I really like that.'"

The Hotel del Luna star also disclosed to 1st Look that he closely observed and studied Sang-hyun, who plays the 37-year-old version of Dae-young. From the way Sang-hyun walked to the shape of his hands when he held his cell phone, Do-hyun tried hard not to miss even the smallest of details.

