18 Again star Lee Mi Do joins Park Shin Hye for upcoming law drama The Judge from Hell; to air in second half of 2024

Park Shin Hye's upcoming drama The Judge from Hell is expected to release in the second half of 2024. Lee Mi Do has been confirmed to feature in the drama.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 28, 2024  |  10:21 AM IST |  5.7K
Lee Mi Do, Park Shin Hye: JTBC

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young starrer The Judge from Hell is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2024. 18 Again actress Lee Mi Do has been confirmed to be a part of the drama. The fantasy crime-romance drama revolves around a cold judge who comes across a warm detective. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this exciting project. 

Lee Mi Do confirmed for Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young's The Judge from Hell 

On May 28, SBS confirmed that 18 Again actor Lee Mi Do will be playing the supporting character in the upcoming drama The Judge from Hell which stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young. Lee Mi Do will be playing the role of Seo Hwa Sun who is a judge in Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Chamber 16. She harbours an inferiority complex against Park Shin Hye's character. 



More about The Judge from Hell 

The Judge from Hell is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2024. Doctor Slump's Park Shin Hye and Love in Contract's Kim Jae Young will be appearing in the main roles. 

Advertisement

It tells the story of an elite judge who has a cold character but she is actually a demon. Her real job is to send culprits who don't self-reflect to hell. to hell. She comes across as a warm and friendly detective who is smart but also carries a lot of pain. As the two meet, their lives drastically change. 

The Judge from Hell has been directed by Park Jin Pyo who is also known for films like Brave Citizen, Love Forecast and Closer to Heaven. The Judge from Hell will mark his first K-drama project. The screenplay was written by Jo Yi Soo. 

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the upcoming fantasy romance based on a courtroom. 

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022.

...

