18 Again star Ryeoun confirmed to appear in Those Who Read Hearts of Evil with Kim Nam Gil

"18 Again" actor Ryeoun joins the cast of "Those Who Read Hearts of Evil".

On June 26, actor management agency Lucky Company said, "Actor Ryeoun will appear in Those Who Read Hearts of Evil." The upcoming SBS drama Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil, based on a non-fiction book (reportage) of the same name, tells the story of the first profiler in Korea who struggled to read the minds of serial killers. Participation of actors Kim Nam Gil, Jin Seon Kyu and Kim So Jin is raising expectations for the crime thriller.

Ryeoun would play Jung Woo Joo, a person who organizes and analyzes data from various cases. He is an indispensable person in the series who will later join the criminal behavior analysis team along with Kim Nam Gil and Jin Seon Kyu.

Ryeoun was fired up for his new project. "It is an honor to be able to work with seniors I have always respected. I will do my best to act so that I can repay the director and writer who trusted me."

Ryeoun debuted as an actor in the 2017 SBS drama Temperature of Love. Since then, he has been building up his portfolio step by step, appearing in Doctor Prisoner, 18 Again, and 365: Repeat the Year.

Those Who Read Hearts Of Evil is expected broadcast in the second half of the year.

